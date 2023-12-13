GCC - Packaged Food Market size to increase by USD 4.00 billion between 2022 to 2027| The growing urban population in GCC countries to drive the market growth - Technavio

The GCC - Packaged Food Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.00 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Urbanization and lifestyle changes are notably driving the packaged food market in GCC. However, factor such as strict food regulations in GCC countries may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Supermarket and hypermarket, Convenience store, and Online), Product (Bakery and cereals, Dairy products, Processed and canned food, Meat and fish, and Others), and Geography (GCC). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Food Market in GCC Countries 2023-2027
GCC - Packaged Food Market 2023  2027: Key Segment Analysis

The anticipated expansion in market share within the supermarket and hypermarket segment is expected to be notable during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a significant role in distributing packaged food across the GCC region. These retailers cater to the diverse ethnic populations in the GCC by offering an extensive array of food products tailored to their specific tastes. Consumers in nations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar highly appreciate the convenience and diverse selection available at these retail destinations.

GCC - Packaged Food Market 2023  2027: Company Insights

The GCC - Packaged Food Market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Baladna, Al Ain Farms, Al Kabeer Group ME, Al Rawabi Dairy Co L.L.C. , Almarai Co., Americana Foods Inc, Arla Foods amba, Balade Farms Food Industries LLC, Danone SA, Emirates Food Industries, Fash Fash Foodstuff Factory Co., Forsan Foods and Consumer Products Ltd., General Mills Inc., Global Food Industries LLC, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Reesha General Trading L.L.C., Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., Savola Group and Unikai Foods PJSC

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

