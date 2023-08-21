GCC and Africa's Economic Diversification and Emerging Non-Oil Strategy Analysis Report 2023-2030: Unveiling Economic Trajectories - From Agriculture to Tourism, Clean Energy to Digital Transformation

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gulf Cooperation Council and Africa's Economic Diversification and Emerging Non-Oil Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amidst the dynamic currents of the global economy, this thought-provoking macroeconomic exploration emerges as a guiding light, illuminating the pathways of transformation for pivotal economies in the GCC and Africa.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Angola, Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Nigeria, and the Republic of Congo, stand at the crossroads of change. Over the past decade, these nations have unfurled a tapestry of policies, ushering in an era where diversification from oil to non-oil sectors takes the spotlight.

As these oil and gas exporters chart a course toward sustainable growth, their resolute focus on long-term visions charts a new trajectory for the future. Even amid the challenges posed by a complex global economic terrain, a rising tide of diversification sweeps through these lands, propelled by an amalgamation of socioeconomic, business, trade, and technological endeavors.

These are indicative of the regions' long-term growth prospects across industries, including infrastructure, green energy, logistics, and tourism. Structural reforms and transformative shifts will also help to build economic resilience and contribute toward the growth of these economies in a post-hydrocarbon future.

Decision-makers can utilize country-specific insights about the evolution of megatrends related to diversification away from oil and identify industries that are emerging as investment hotspots in the non-oil sectors.

Key topic areas covered in this research include the following:

  • Future beyond oil: GCC & Africa
  • Megatrends shaping the beyond-oil diversification movement
  • Vision plans supporting a diversification agenda
  • Focus areas emerging from diversification

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and African Countries
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 GCC and Africa's Economic Environment

  • GCC and Africa's Economic Environment: An Overview
  • Key Economic Metrics: Select GCC and African Oil and Gas Exporting Nations
  • Growth Drivers: Select GCC and African Oil and Gas Exporting Nations
  • Growth Restraints: Select GCC and African Oil and Gas Exporting Nations

3 Future of Oil Industry: GCC & Africa

  • Need for Economic Diversification in Oil and Gas Economies
  • Dimensions of Economic Diversification

4 Megatrends Shaping the Beyond-Oil Diversification Movement

  • Agriculture and Extractive Industries1 to Drive Growth
  • High Value-added Manufacturing and Services Growth to Dominate
  • Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to Cement Domestic Capabilities
  • Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen to Lead the Clean Energy Choices

5 Vision Plans Supporting Diversification Agenda

  • Vision Plan Benchmarking: Select Economies

6 Focus Areas Emerging from Diversification

  • Rapid Green Energy Transition: Country Benchmarking Analysis
  • Expansion of Catalytic Infrastructure: Country Benchmarking Analysis
  • Socioeconomic Upliftment: Country Benchmarking Analysis
  • Building Soft Power Influence: Country Benchmarking Analysis

7 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Tourism and Allied Sectors
  • Heavy-weight Industries
  • Digital Transformation
  • Agriculture, Aquaculture, and Allied Sectors
  • Renewables and Unconventional Fossil Fuel Industries

