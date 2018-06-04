GCC Colocation Market 2018-2023 with Equinix, AT&T, NavLink, and IPTP Dominating

GCC colocation market was valued at US$165.831 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period to reach US$498.092 million by 2023.

There is a growing demand for cloud-based services to improve the operational efficiency of the enterprises in the GCC region leading to increased demand for colocation solutions. Increasing adoption of data center services as reliable and cost-effective alternatives, against the maintenance of own infrastructure is also escalating the demand for colocation facilities within the region.

High public as well as private investment in the development of data center services and facilities, coupled with rising interest among various enterprises to use specialized IT services to manage their IT infrastructure will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing regional industries such as construction, finance, retail, and IT services are also creating an opportunity for colocation vendors to expand their offerings in the region.

Geographically, the UAE is expected to witness a significant growth owing to rise in demand for business continuity and disaster recovery solutions along with growing computational and storage needs due to rising customer demand for cloud services in the country.

Increasing investment from both local and global IP, telecoms, hosting, integrator, BPO, and IT outsourcing sectors will augment the demand for colocation data centers in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain as these countries house a very limited number of data colocation centers. Increasing focus on building green data center facilities to ensure reduced power consumption and carbon dioxide emissions will spur the demand for data colocation centers, thereby impacting the GCC colocation market positively.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the GCC Colocation market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Equinix, AT&T, NavLink, and IPTP Networks among others.

Segmentation:



By Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

By Industry Vertical:

Telecom &IT

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Energy

Others

By Geography:

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

Others

Companies Mentioned



Equinix

AT&T

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

IPTP Networks

NavLink

MEEZA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9w3qm/gcc_colocation?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcc-colocation-market-2018-2023-with-equinix-att-navlink-and-iptp-dominating-300658072.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

