GCC CPVC Pipes Market Surges to $496.2 Million in 2022, Poised for Strong Growth to Reach $655.9 Million by 2028

The GCC CPVC pipes market demonstrated its prominence in 2022, reaching a size of US$ 496.2 Million. The market is projected to experience significant growth, with expectations to reach US$ 655.9 Million by 2028. This growth will be driven by a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.83% during the period of 2023-2028.

CPVC Pipes: Revolutionizing Water Handling

Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) is a versatile thermoplastic material produced through the chlorination of PVC resin. CPVC is known for its ability to withstand high temperatures and greater flexibility compared to standard PVC. Consequently, it is widely used for manufacturing pipes that handle hot and cold water, as well as industrial liquids. CPVC pipes offer a host of advantages over conventional galvanized pipes, including extended service life, ease of installation and maintenance, enhanced safety, and resistance to corrosion.

In the GCC region, a growing emphasis on health, hygiene, sanitation, and wastewater management is driving the demand for lightweight, sustainable, and noise-reducing drainage pipes. As a result, CPVC pipes are gaining traction in both commercial and residential sectors throughout the region.

Market Drivers:

Economic Diversification : GCC countries are actively diversifying their economies away from reliance on the oil and gas industry. Development projects like Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM City, Jeddah Waterfront, and Entertainment City are being introduced to attract tourists, creating opportunities for CPVC pipe manufacturers.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends and regional forecasts:

Applications:

Plumbing

Water Supply Systems and Chemical Industry

Sewerage, Drainage, and Irrigation

Others

Currently, plumbing is the largest application segment, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Bahrain

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia currently leads the GCC CPVC pipes market in terms of market share.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market is analyzed in the report. Key players operating in the industry include:

IKK Group

AGM

SAPPCO

MMT Group

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

How has the GCC CPVC pipes market performed and what is its growth outlook until 2028? Which regions hold the key market potential for CPVC pipes in the GCC? What impact has COVID-19 had on the GCC CPVC pipes market? What are the major application segments in the GCC CPVC pipes market? What are the price trends for CPVC pipes? What is the value chain structure of the GCC CPVC pipes market? What are the key factors driving growth and challenges in the GCC CPVC pipes market? Who are the key players in the GCC CPVC pipes market, and what is the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $496.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $655.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8 % Regions Covered Middle East

