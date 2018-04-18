GCC Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the GCC Cyber Security market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $7.1bn in 2018.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



With the growing prevalence of cyber attacks, and the proliferation of cloud, mobility, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD), cyber security is crucial for all points in the network. Cyber security threats and vulnerabilities can change from day to day, and even hour to hour. Effective steps for managing cyber risks today are unlikely to suffice for very long, and thus maintaining security in a wireless environment is challenging for most vendors in the ecosystem.

Cyber threats affect more than just the Information Technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats can cause disruptions to the entire network and impact principal business functions and mission.

Several organizations integrate cyber defence with traditional security activities, such as physical and personnel security as part of an overarching effort to protect business operations from both external and internal threats. Furthermore, cyber security activities are now being prioritized and aligned to strategic business activities to minimize the damage of IT resources.

You need to read visiongain's objective analysis of how this evolving cyber security landscape will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to the changing cyber threats? Are you sufficiently informed?

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the cyber security sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 220 in-depth tables, charts and graphs- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 211 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Cyber Security market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

GCC Cyber Security Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

Regional Cyber Security Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Europe Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Latin America Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Middle East and Africa Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• North America Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Country Cyber Security Market Forecasts From 2018-2028

• U.S. Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• UK Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• France Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Russia Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• China Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Japan Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• South Korea Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Israel Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Saudi Arabia Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Cyber Security Solution Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Risk and Compliance Management Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Unified Threat Management (UTM) Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Security Incident Management Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Identity and Access Management (IAM) Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Encryption Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPSs) Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Others Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Cyber Security Service Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Professional Services Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Managed Services Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Cyber Security Deployment Type Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028

• On-Premises Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Cloud Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Cyber Security User Type Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028

• SMEs Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Large Enterprises Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Cyber Security Industry Vertical Submarket Forecasts From 2018-2028

• Aerospace and Defence Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• BFSI Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Public Sector Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Retail Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Healthcare Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• IT and Telecom Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Energy and Utilities Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Manufacturing Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

• Others Cyber Security Market Forecast From 2018-2028

Profiles Of The Leading Cyber Security Companies

• Dell EMC

• Cisco Systems

• FireEye Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

• IBM Corporation

• Sophos Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• Symantec Corporation

• TrendMicro Inc.

• Verizon Communications

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Who should read this report?

• Cyber security companies

• Information security specialists

• Cloud computing companies

• Internet of things companies

• Hardware providers

• Software vendors

• Managed services companies

• Industrial control system companies

• Large enterprises

• It contractors

• IT departments

• CEOs,

• Security vendors

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Procurement staff

• Company managers

• Industry administrators

• Industry associations

• Company procurement departments

• Consultants

• Managers

• Governmental departments & agencies

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Banks

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Cyber Security market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today GCC Cyber Security Market Forecast 2018-2028: Forecasts and Analysis by Solutions (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Content Security, Application Security, Industrial Control System Security), Services (Cyber Security Consulting, Cyber Security Risk Assessment Services, Cyber Security Design and Integration Services), Application (BFSI, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) and Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman), with Profiles of Leading Companies.

Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2167/GCC-Cyber-Security-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Corporation (ADCO)

AGC Glass Germany GmbH

Akhbar Al Khaleej

Al Khalij Bank

Alahli Bank

Aliazira

Alpha Data

Aptec company

Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks Inc

AT&T

Atkins organization

BAE Systems

Bank Muscat of Oman

Bayshore Networks

BlackHorse IT

Blue Coat

Booz Allen Hamilton

Canon

Carbon Black, Inc.

Cassidian Cyber Security

Check Point

Cisco Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Conax

Cyberoam

Deloitte

DigiCert Inc.

Dionach

DTS Solutions

Edarat Technology

Etisalat

FastTelco

FireEye

Fireeye Inc

Fireglass

FixNetix

ForeScout Technologies Inc.

Fortinet Inc

Fruition Partners

Future Tech

Gulf Air

Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

Gulf Trainers

Gulfnet Communications

Hewlett-Packard Company

Huawei

I4 Solutions

IBoss Network Security

ID Quantique

Ingram Micro Middle East

Injazat Data Systems

Innovation Lab

Integrated System Company (SISCO)

Intel Corporation

InvestCorp

Invotas International Corporation

iSIGHT Partners

IT SEC

Ixtel organization

Kaspersky Lab

Kaspersky Lab

KPMG

Kuwait Oil Company

Kuwait's National Petroleum

Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC)

Lancope

LifeLock, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mashreq Bank

McAfee Corporation

Megatech Control

Microsoft Corporation

Morphick, Inc.

National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)

National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah

Netcure

Océ

Oman's Bank Muscat

Ooredoo Company

OpenDXL

Oracle Corporation

Paladion

Palo Alto Network

Paramount

Parsons

Prolexic

Qatar Central bank (QCB)

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB)

Qatar Petroleum

Qatar's Rasgas

Redfort Infosec

Riyad Bank

Ron, Shamir and Adleman (RSA)

Samba Bank

Samsung Group

SANS Institute

SAP

Saudi Aramco

SeaSpring Consulting WLL

SecureLink

SecureNinja

SGS Middle East

Sharjah Bank

SkyBox Security

Skycure

Splunk Inc.

StarLink

Symantec Corporation

Thales

The Boeing Company

Tofino Security

Trend Micro

Trend Micro Inc

ValueBoxx

Wedge Network

WhiteHat Security

Zenviron Middle East

ZServices

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain