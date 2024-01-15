GCC Digital Health Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030: Analysis of Competitive Strategies, Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Digital Health Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital health encompasses utilizing information and communication technologies to manage health concerns, prevent illnesses, and encourage well-being. Its broad spectrum includes Telehealth, mHealth Apps, Connected Medical Devices & Services, Electronic Health Records (EHRs)/Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), Healthcare Analytics, Digital Therapeutics, among other areas. Favourable government backing and the emergence of health tech startups are driving the growth of the digital health market in GCC countries.

The Saudi government aims to digitalize patient activities in future, emphasizing preventive health services to reduce reliance on hospital care. The digital health market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been experiencing significant growth and transformation in recent years.

Digital health technologies have emerged as a key driver of change, providing healthcare providers and stakeholders with advanced tools to deliver efficient, patient-centric, and cost-effective care. The GCC Digital Health Market is experiencing a surge in investments, propelled by the increasing demand for healthcare services, the rapid adoption of digital technologies, and the region's commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview:

  • Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.
  • Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Segmentation and Market Share:

  • Detailed segmentation based on application, technology and end users.
  • Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

  • Profiling of major players in the GCC Digital Health Market.
  • Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

  • Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next seven years.
  • Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

  • What is the estimated size and future projection of the digital health market in the GCC countries?
  • How have the market shares and growth rates evolved across different segments and sub-segments within the digital health market in the GCC countries, historically, presently, and in future forecasts?
  • What are the primary factors driving growth and what challenges or restraints are impacting the digital health market in the GCC countries?
  • What opportunities are currently available within the digital health market in the GCC countries?
  • What does the investment scenario look like in the digital health market within the GCC countries?
  • Which country holds the largest market share presently? Which country is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the forecast period?
  • Who are the major companies operating in this market, and how do they position themselves in terms of competition?
  • What new entrants have recently joined the digital health market in the GCC countries?
  • What are the primary strategies adopted by companies involved in the digital health market within the GCC countries?


Key Companies Operating in the Market

  • GE Healthcare
  • GluCare.Health
  • iHealth Lab, Inc.
  • Okadoc Technologies FZ-LLC
  • ProvenMed
  • Vezeeta

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends : Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Unmet Need of Digital Health Market
1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Events- COVID-19
1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

2 Application
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 GCC Digital Health Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Chronic Disease Management
2.3.2 Health and Fitness
2.3.3 Others
2.4 GCC Digital Health Market (by End User)
2.4.1 Providers
2.4.2 Payers
2.4.3 Patient and Consumer

3 Products
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 GCC Digital Health Market - (by Component)
3.3.1 Market Overview
3.3.1.1 Analyst View
3.4 GCC Digital Health Market (by Component)
3.4.1 Hardware
3.4.2 Software
3.4.3 Services
3.5 GCC Digital Health Market (by Technology)
3.5.1 Tele-Healthcare
3.5.2 mHealth
3.5.2.1 mHealth Devices
3.5.2.2 mHealth Apps
3.5.3 Health Management Solutions
3.5.3.1 Electronic Health Records (EHRs)/Electronic Medical Records (EMRs)
3.5.3.2 Health Analytics
3.5.4 Digital Therapeutics

4 Countries
4.1 Countries Summary
4.2 Drivers and Restraints
4.3 United Arab Emirates
4.4 Saudi Arabia
4.5 Qatar
4.6 Oman
4.7 Kuwait
4.8 Bahrain

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment

  • AlemHealth
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Altibbi
  • AT&T
  • Cisco Systems
  • Cura Healthcare
  • Epic Systems
  • GE Healthcare
  • GluCare.Health
  • iHealth Lab
  • InterSystems
  • Koninklije Phiip
  • Okadoc Technologies
  • ProvenMed
  • Vezeeta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb5aae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2024 - Projected CAGR for the Digital Payments Market Forecast at Over 14% between 2023 and 2030

Global Mobile Payment Methods Report 2024 - Projected CAGR for the Digital Payments Market Forecast at Over 14% between 2023 and 2030

The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global value of digital wallets is on track...
Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Market Poised for Strong Growth with Prediabetes Segment Driving Global Demand by 2028

Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market Forecast Report to 2028 - Market Poised for Strong Growth with Prediabetes Segment Driving Global Demand by 2028

The "Global Glycated Albumin Assay Market by Application (Prediabetes, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes), End-user (Hospitals & Diabetic Care Center, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.