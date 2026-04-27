GCC Flexible Packaging Market to Reach USD 26,103.8 Million, by 2035 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting recyclable mono-material structures, lightweight designs, and eco-friendly substrates to align with government-driven circular economy policies and rising environmental awareness among consumers. Simultaneously, advancements such as high-performance barrier films and digital printing are enhancing product shelf life, customization, and branding capabilities.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "GCC Flexible Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, LDPE, LDPE – Shrink, PA, CPP, PP, and Others), End Use Industry (Food, Dry Food, Beverages, Dairy, Personal care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Other), Packaging Type (Stand-up Pouch, Films, Bag-in-Box, and Others), Structure (Mono Layer, 2 Layers, 3 Layers, 4 Layers, 5 Layers, 6 Layers, 7 Layers, 8 Layers, 9 Layers, and 10 Layers and Above), Country (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest Of GCC): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026-2035". According to the report, the GCC flexible packaging market was valued at USD 14,422.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26,103.8 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2035.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The increasing demand for packaged food, beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical products in the GCC region is a key driver of the flexible packaging market. Rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes have fueled the need for convenient, safe, and visually appealing packaging solutions. Flexible packaging offers lightweight, durable, and protective options that extend shelf life, maintain product quality, and enhance brand visibility.

The rapid evolution of smart packaging presents significant opportunities for the GCC flexible packaging market. Integration of QR codes, NFC tags, RFID sensors, and temperature indicators enables real-time tracking, product authentication, and consumer engagement. This capability is particularly valuable in pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, where supply chain transparency, traceability, and anti-counterfeiting measures are critical. Furthermore, governments and regional regulators are increasingly promoting traceability and safety compliance, which complements adoption of digitally integrated flexible packaging solutions. Digital printing technologies also allow brand owners to implement variable data printing, personalized campaigns, and marketing-driven interactive designs.

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Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 USD 14,422.4 Million Market Size in 2035 USD 26,103.8 Million CAGR 6.2 % No. of Pages in Report 191 Segments Covered Material, End Use Industry, Packaging Type, Structure, and Country Drivers Growing Demand for Convenient and Protective Packaging Solutions

Rising Focus on Sustainability and Lightweight Packaging Opportunities Growth of Smart Packaging and Digital Integration

Demand for Sustainable and High-Performance Packaging Restraint High Initial Investment and Equipment Costs

Limited Barrier Performance for Certain Applications

LDPE segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By material, the LDPE segment held the major share of the market share in 2025, accounting for more than one-fifth of the GCC flexible packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Its versatility in applications across food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries continues to boost widespread adoption in the region. The PP segment is projected to experience growth due to its high heat resistance, durability, and recyclability, making it suitable for a wide range of packaging applications.

Food segment to retain its dominance by 2035.

Based on end use industry, the food segment held the major share of the market in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifth of the GCC flexible packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It drives high demand for flexible packaging to ensure product freshness, safety, and extended shelf life. The industry segment is experiencing steady growth due to rising consumption of packaged and convenience food, supported by urbanization and busy lifestyles across the region.

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Films segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on packaging type, the films segment held the major share of the market in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifth of the GCC flexible packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It is driven by its flexibility, lightweight nature, and cost-efficiency in packaging and transportation. The Bag-in-Box segment is projected to experience growth due to its efficient storage and dispensing capabilities, along with reduced packaging waste compared to traditional rigid formats.

3 Layers segment to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on structure, the 3 layers segment held the major share of the market in 2025, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the GCC flexible packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Its cost-effectiveness and ability to combine multiple functional properties make it widely preferred across diverse packaging applications in the GCC market. The 10 layers and above segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its superior barrier properties and enhanced durability, making it ideal for high-performance and sensitive product packaging.

Saudi Arabia to retain its dominance by 2035

Based on country, the Saudi Arabia held the major share of the market in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the GCC flexible packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the strong presence of food processing and petrochemical industries, along with high demand for packaged goods. Additionally, increasing investments in manufacturing infrastructure and growing population further supported the expansion of the flexible packaging market in the country.

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Leading Market Players

Amber Packaging

Arabian Flexible Packaging LLC

Emirates Printing Press (L.L.C)

ENPI Group

Gulf East Paper and Plastic Industries LLC

Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC

HUHTAMAKI

Napco National

Radiant Packaging Industry LLC

Rotopack.

The report analyzes these key players in the GCC flexible packaging market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

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