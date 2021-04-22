GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook Report 2021: Evolving Consumer Behavior, Retail Trends, and Dynamic Growth Strategies Propel Value Chain Transformation

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Food & Beverage Retail Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service aims to outline the growth outlook and top predictions for 2021 for the GCC food & beverage retail market.

The scope of the study comprises analysis of six key categories: cereals, bakery, dairy, meat, fruits & vegetables, and beverages across KSA, UAE, and RoGCC.

The outlook offers a perspective into the disruptions that occurred in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and how these disruptions changed the outlook for the industry and ushered a paradigm shift toward the new normal. It provides a lens on the changing shares and contributions toward retail and HORECA for any given category in 2020 vis-a-vis 2019, and how the resumption of a normal course of operations will unfold in 2021.

It highlights the new market dynamics of omnichannel consumption, along with health and wellness, which will serve as a major foundation of the ethos and behavior of GCC consumers during grocery purchases.

It also highlights the prevalence of eCommerce platforms and how organizations are investing in last-mile delivery logistics to offer an attractive value proposition to the client over the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on GCC F&B Retail Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary - GCC F&B Retail Market

Key Highlights - GCC F&B Retail Industry

Changing Market Dynamics - GCC F&B Retail Industry

COVID-19-related Challenges - GCC F&B Retail Industry

Key Growth Metrics by Category - F&B Retail Market

Growth Drivers for GCC F&B Retail Market

Growth Restraints for GCC F&B Retail Market

Sales (2019-2021) - GCC F&B Retail Industry

F&B Retail Sales in KSA, 2020

F&B Retail Sales in UAE, 2020

F&B Retail Sales in RoGCC, 2020

Impact of COVID-19 - KSA F&B Retail Market

Impact of COVID-19 - UAE F&B Retail Market

Impact of COVID-19 - RoGCC F&B Retail Market

Post-COVID-19 Recovery - KSA

Post-COVID-19 Recovery - UAE

Post-COVID-19 Recovery - RoGCC

Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast

Top Predictions for 2021

F&B Retail Market Volume, 2020 and 2021

3. Research Scope and Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market

Scope of Analysis - GCC F&B Retail Market

Segmentation - GCC F&B Retail Market

Key Participants by Segment - GCC F&B Retail Market

Macroeconomic Factors Impacting GCC F&B Retail Industry

GCC Population Forecast, 2021

KSA Population Forecast, 2021

UAE Population Forecast, 2021

RoGCC Population Forecast, 2021

Emerging Mega Trends - GCC Food & Beverage Industry

4. Cereals

Cereals Consumption by GCC Country

Key Industry Metrics for Cereals

Industry Metrics for Cereals - GCC

Industry Metrics for Cereals - KSA

Industry Metrics for Cereals - UAE

Industry Metrics for Cereals - RoGCC

New Cereal Product/Service Launches, 2021

Key Cereal Trends for 2021

5. Bakery

Bakery Consumption by GCC Country

Key Growth Metrics for Bakery

Industry Metrics for Bakery - GCC

Industry Metrics for Bakery - KSA

Industry Metrics for Bakery - UAE

Industry Metrics for Bakery - RoGCC

New Bakery Product/Service Launches, 2021

Key Bakery Trends for 2021

6. Dairy

Dairy Consumption by GCC Country

Key Growth Metrics for Dairy

Industry Metrics for Dairy - GCC

Industry Metrics for Dairy - KSA

Industry Metrics for Dairy - UAE

Industry Metrics for Dairy - RoGCC

New Dairy Product/Service Launches, 2021

Key Dairy Trends for 2021

7. Meat

Meat Consumption by GCC Country

Key Growth Metrics for Meat

Industry Metrics for Meat - GCC

Industry Metrics for Meat - KSA

Industry Metrics for Meat - UAE

Industry Metrics for Meat - RoGCC

New Meat Product/Service Launches, 2021

Key Meat Trends, 2021

8. Fruits & Vegetables

F&V Consumption by GCC Country

Key Growth Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables

Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - GCC

Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - KSA

Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - UAE

Industry Metrics for Fruits & Vegetables - RoGCC

New F&V Product/Service Launches, 2021

Key F&V Trends/Opportunities, 2021

9. Beverages

Beverage Consumption by GCC Country

Key Growth Metrics for Beverages

Industry Metrics for Beverages - GCC

Industry Metrics for Beverages - KSA

Industry Metrics for Beverages - UAE

Industry Metrics for Beverages - RoGCC

New Product/Service Launches 2021

Key 2021 Beverages Market Trends/Opportunities

10. Growth Opportunities

4 Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Prevalence of eCommerce & Contactless Delivery, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Emergence of Omnichannel Food Consumption

Growth Opportunity 3: Rise of Private Labels and Portfolio Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 4: Health and Wellness, 2021

11. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2npaw



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

