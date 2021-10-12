GCC Non-Ferrous Metals Markets Report 2021 - Opportunity Assessment of the Aluminum and the Copper Value Chains, and Evaluation of Future Impact and Go-to-Market Strategies

Oct 12, 2021, 08:45 ET
On the back of the GCC's Vision 2030, aluminum demand will be driven by developments in construction, packaging, and infrastructure. The analyst recognizes that value chain integration through secondary production is an emerging trend.
The GCC is a net importer of copper cathodes, wherein lies the opportunity to set up a secondary smelter and leverage the low power cost the region offers. This will also reduce dependency on imports and virgin copper metal and encourage the move to a more sustainable business model. The absence of a smelter has resulted in high copper scrap exports (about 247 ktpa).
In the downstream space, the air conditioning and the refrigeration sectors offer tremendous growth potential due to the large presence of OEMs and contract manufacturers.
Electric vehicles are gaining popularity in the region, which will drive the need to localize aluminum foil production for lithium-ion battery cell packs.
New cities are likely to be established, which will drive the demand for aluminum wire rods and conductors to connect with the power grids.
HVAC companies in the GCC are major importers of raw material feedstock, and this holds tremendous potential for new investment.
The packaging sector holds significant potential in terms of the formation of localized foil mills and the establishment of a supply ecosystem to reduce import dependency.
The region also needs to develop a scrap recovery ecosystem (closed-loop recycling) and export value-added scrap rather than mere scrap.
Recycling initiatives are a focal point of growth and sustainability in the GCC copper industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Five Strategic Imperatives on the Non-ferrous Metals Industry
- The Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Industry Highlights
- Forecast Assumptions
- Upstream Volume Forecast, Aluminum
- Downstream Volume Forecast, Aluminum
- Volume Forecast, Copper
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Product Category
- Non-ferrous Metals Scrap Recyclers and Dealers
4. Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
5. Pricing Trends
6. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Saudi Arabia and UAE
- 2025 GDP Growth Outlook, Saudi Arabia
- Mining GDP and Policy Developments, Saudi Arabia
- GDP Growth and Income Trends, UAE
- Regional Positioning, UAE
7. Top 5 Non-ferrous Metals Industry Trends, 2021
- Trend 1 - Industry 4.0
- Trend 2 - Recyclability
- Trend 3 - Interlinking the Global Circular Economy
- Trend 4 - Sustainability and Cost Economics
- Trend 5 - EV Industry Shift to Lightweighting
8. Key Predictions for 2021
- Predictions for the Aluminum Industry, 2021
- Predictions for the Copper Industry, 2021
9. Aluminum Industry Outlook, 2021
- Primary Aluminum Production Capacity
- Downstream - Flat Rolled Aluminum Production Capacity
- Downstream - Wire Rod Aluminum Production Capacity
- Downstream - Aluminum Extrusion Production Capacity
- Aluminum Industry Watch
- Aluminum Scrap - Export and Import
- Benefits of Aluminum Scrap Recycling
- The Current Scrap Scenario and Challenges in the GCC
- Environmental Benefits of Aluminum Recycling - A Reduced Carbon Footprint
- Technology Trends
10. Copper Industry Outlook, 2021
- Copper Cathode Demand
- Demand for Copper Products
- Copper Scrap Exports and Imports
- Copper Scrap Value Chain
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Non-ferrous Metals Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Lightweight Concepts for Higher Performance and a Cleaner Environment
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cost Competitiveness for Large Volume Production
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Recyclability and Sustainability for a Reduced Carbon Footprint
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Shift to Asia for Higher Growth in Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Backward and Forward Integration for the Development of the End-use Industry
12. Key Conclusions
