GCC Non-Ferrous Metals Markets Report 2021 - Opportunity Assessment of the Aluminum and the Copper Value Chains, and Evaluation of Future Impact and Go-to-Market Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Non-Ferrous Metals Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On the back of the GCC's Vision 2030, aluminum demand will be driven by developments in construction, packaging, and infrastructure. The analyst recognizes that value chain integration through secondary production is an emerging trend.

The GCC is a net importer of copper cathodes, wherein lies the opportunity to set up a secondary smelter and leverage the low power cost the region offers. This will also reduce dependency on imports and virgin copper metal and encourage the move to a more sustainable business model. The absence of a smelter has resulted in high copper scrap exports (about 247 ktpa).

In the downstream space, the air conditioning and the refrigeration sectors offer tremendous growth potential due to the large presence of OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Electric vehicles are gaining popularity in the region, which will drive the need to localize aluminum foil production for lithium-ion battery cell packs.

New cities are likely to be established, which will drive the demand for aluminum wire rods and conductors to connect with the power grids.

HVAC companies in the GCC are major importers of raw material feedstock, and this holds tremendous potential for new investment.

The packaging sector holds significant potential in terms of the formation of localized foil mills and the establishment of a supply ecosystem to reduce import dependency.

The region also needs to develop a scrap recovery ecosystem (closed-loop recycling) and export value-added scrap rather than mere scrap.

Recycling initiatives are a focal point of growth and sustainability in the GCC copper industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Five Strategic Imperatives on the Non-ferrous Metals Industry

The Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Industry Highlights

Forecast Assumptions

Upstream Volume Forecast, Aluminum

Downstream Volume Forecast, Aluminum

Volume Forecast, Copper

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors by Product Category

Non-ferrous Metals Scrap Recyclers and Dealers

4. Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Pricing Trends

6. Macroeconomic Factors Impacting Saudi Arabia and UAE

2025 GDP Growth Outlook, Saudi Arabia

Mining GDP and Policy Developments, Saudi Arabia

GDP Growth and Income Trends, UAE

Regional Positioning, UAE

7. Top 5 Non-ferrous Metals Industry Trends, 2021

Trend 1 - Industry 4.0

Trend 2 - Recyclability

Trend 3 - Interlinking the Global Circular Economy

Trend 4 - Sustainability and Cost Economics

Trend 5 - EV Industry Shift to Lightweighting

8. Key Predictions for 2021

Predictions for the Aluminum Industry, 2021

Predictions for the Copper Industry, 2021

9. Aluminum Industry Outlook, 2021

Primary Aluminum Production Capacity

Downstream - Flat Rolled Aluminum Production Capacity

Downstream - Wire Rod Aluminum Production Capacity

Downstream - Aluminum Extrusion Production Capacity

Aluminum Industry Watch

Aluminum Scrap - Export and Import

Benefits of Aluminum Scrap Recycling

The Current Scrap Scenario and Challenges in the GCC

Environmental Benefits of Aluminum Recycling - A Reduced Carbon Footprint

Technology Trends

10. Copper Industry Outlook, 2021

Copper Cathode Demand

Demand for Copper Products

Copper Scrap Exports and Imports

Copper Scrap Value Chain

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Non-ferrous Metals Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Lightweight Concepts for Higher Performance and a Cleaner Environment

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cost Competitiveness for Large Volume Production

Growth Opportunity 3 - Recyclability and Sustainability for a Reduced Carbon Footprint

Growth Opportunity 4 - Market Shift to Asia for Higher Growth in Emerging Economies

for Higher Growth in Emerging Economies Growth Opportunity 5 - Backward and Forward Integration for the Development of the End-use Industry

12. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmjjpz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

