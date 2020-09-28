GCC Personal Luxury Goods Markets, 2020-2025: Focus on Accessories, Apparel, Watch and Jewellery, Luxury Cosmetics

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Personal Luxury Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC personal luxury goods market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019

Personal luxury goods refer to the high-end and premium items, including apparel, watches, jewelry, cosmetics, bags, fashion accessories, etc. These branded products offer premium quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and high-value aesthetics. Most of the personal luxury goods are highly durable with extended warranty period, thereby being heavily priced. In the GCC region, rapid globalization along with the wide presence of international luxury brands is currently bolstering the market growth.

The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels are augmenting the sales of personal luxury goods in the GCC region. Moreover, the high prevalence of western fashion trends coupled with the rising working women population is also catalyzing the product demand. The expanding tourism sector, particularly in Dubai and UAE, along with the relaxed trade barriers with several developed countries, is also driving the market growth.

For instance, the GCC member states signed the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), allowing the trade of personal luxury goods from countries like Italy and France. Besides this, the wide availability of personal luxury goods on online retail platforms is also propelling the market growth in the region. The growing number of celebrity endorsements and the high prevalence of social media marketing are also driving the demand of personnel luxury goods in the region.

Apart from this, the rising popularity of limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also fueled the market for secondhand luxury goods. Moreover, various personal luxury platforms are increasingly investing in authentication procedures and quality checks for providing a safe and reliable environment for customers. Several innovative technologies are being adopted to maintain brand value and minimize the risk of product replication by counterfeiters.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 across the GCC region in early 2020 has negatively impacted the growth of the personal luxury goods market. The market, however, is expected to recover from 2021 onward and grow moderately during 2021-2025.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the GCC personal luxury goods market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global GCC personal luxury goods market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the country?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global GCC personal luxury goods market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Scope of the Report



Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Breakup by Type:

Accessories

Apparel

Watch and Jewellery

Luxury Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Female

Male

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Mono-brand Stores

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Burberry Group PLC

Chanel S.A.

Estee Lauder Companies

Giorgio Armani SpA

Kering S.A.

Loreal

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mulberry Group PLC

Prada Group

Cie Financiere Richemont SA

The Swatch Group

Versace

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6imjr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

