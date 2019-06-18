GCC Polyethylene (PE) Pipes market is further projected to reach a volume of 454,247 Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The GCC polyethylene pipes (PE) market reached a volume of 310,438 Tons in 2018.





Polyethylene (PE) is a light, versatile synthetic resin which is made from the polymerization of ethylene. Pipes made from polyethylene are used in various industries such as water supply, irrigation, sewage and drainage, gas supply, etc. PE pipes are durable, flexible, resistant to biological growth and do not corrode.



PE pipes offer numerous benefits that plays a major role in driving their demand in the GCC region. This includes low maintenance costs, easy installation process, corrosion and fatigue resistant properties and longer service life. The rapid increase in the demand for cheaper alternatives to steel pipes for the purpose of distributing oil and natural gas is one of the key factors propelling the demand of the GCC polyethylene pipes. Moreover, the major demand for PE pipes in the GCC region comes from the construction and infrastructure sector that includes water and gas distribution in residential and commercial units. Driven by strong economic growth and rising population, the construction industry in the GCC region has witnessed healthy growth rates in recent years. The Government in the region has been promoting the usage of PE pipes as they help in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, these pipes are used in desalinating seawater, treating wastewater and supplying water for irrigation purposes. Moreover, PE pipes are superior to steel and cement pipes and are being widely preferred in agricultural applications. Looking forward, the market is further projected to reach a volume of 454,247 Tons by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Market Breakup by Type



HDPE

LDPE

MDPE

LLDPE

Currently, HDPE pipes dominate the PE pipes market, holding the largest market share.



Water Supply

Irrigation

Sewerage and Drainage

Gas Supply

Others

Water supply represents the biggest application sector, accounting for the largest market share.



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Saudi Arabia currently dominates the market.



The market consists of numerous small and large players who compete in terms of prices and quality. The report provides an insight into the competitive landscape along with the profiles of the key players operating in this market.



