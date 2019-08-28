GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2019-2025: Market Forecast by Product Types, Technology, Verticals, Countries, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Thermal Imaging Systems Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Types, by Technology, by Verticals, By Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC thermal imaging systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-25.



Rapidly growing industrial segment has significantly contributed towards the growth of the thermal imaging systems market in the GCC region for applications such as oil/gas leakage detection, pipe inspection, electrical faults in high voltage power lines and security & surveillance. Further, the use of thermal imaging systems for numerous military applications is also becoming a commonplace in the Middle East on account of ongoing regional conflicts.



Government authorities across several countries in the GCC region, for instance, Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions (SCBAHI) and Abu Dhabi Monitoring & Control Centre (ADMCC) have implemented certain rules and regulations for the mandatory use of thermal imaging systems for predictive and preventive maintenance and green building projects.



Also, thermal imaging systems are widely used across the industrial domain for several applications such as detection, testing, maintenance and security & surveillance. Thus, growing industrial and commercial segments would drive GCC thermal imaging systems market forecast period revenues.



On the basis of technology, uncooled thermal imaging systems are generally preferred over their cooled counterparts and have captured key pie in overall GCC thermal imaging systems market share. Also, cooled thermal imaging systems are relatively expensive owing to the high cost of the lens and thermal detectors used in them and due to such systems having very specific areas of industrial applications. High price is also a major restraint for the low demand for fixed mounted systems in the overall GCC thermal imaging systems market.



The report comprehensively covers the market by product types, technology, verticals and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:



By Product Types

Fixed Mounted

Handheld

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

By Verticals

Industrial

Military

Commercial

By Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE) Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Axis Communication AB

BAE Systems Plc

FLIR Systems, Inc

Fluke Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch Middle East FZE

Schneider Electric S.E

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

