GCC Video Surveillance Storage Market 2019-2025: Storage Area Network, Direct Attached Storage & Network Attached Storage

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Video Surveillance Storage Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Technology (Storage Area Network, Direct Attached Storage & Network Attached Storage), By Deployment, By Verticals, By Countries & Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC Video Surveillance Storage Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% During 2019-25

GCC video surveillance storage market witnessed growth during 2017-18 as a result of improved implementation of government norms for mandatory installation of video surveillance systems with regulations that mandates the retention of footage ranging from 90 days to 180 days in countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Increased consumer awareness regarding security in public places as well as in the residential sector, along with a boom in the construction sector of the region are some of the key factors contributing significantly to the growth of GCC video surveillance storage market.



Countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE experienced a setback in GCC video surveillance storage market in 2015-17 due to decline in oil prices, resulting in a halt in various construction projects. However, the market recovered from the year 2017 onwards. Expansion and construction of new hotels, shopping malls, and public infrastructures across the region spurred the demand for video surveillance systems market in the GCC market.



In the GCC video surveillance storage market report, storage area network (SAN) is expected to demonstrate the maximum growth in the region over the next six years due to several key factors such as better speed, efficient data management, more flexibility than other technologies and options available for cloud computing.

Further, upcoming data centers in GCC regions are also expected to boost the growth of GCC video surveillance storage market revenues. Some of the key players in the GCC video surveillance storage market include Pelco, Avigilon Corporation, BCD Video, Rasilient, Dell EMC, Pivot3, Cisco, Hanwha Techwin, and Fujitsu.



The report thoroughly covers the market by technology, deployment, verticals, and countries. The GCC report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the GCC video surveillance storage market outlook, GCC video surveillance storage market trends, GCC video surveillance storage market share, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Markets Covered:



The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Technology:

Storage Area Network



Direct Attached Storage



Network Attached Storage

By Deployment:

On-Premises



Cloud



Hybrid

By Verticals:

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance Sector)



Government & Transportation



Retail & Logistics



Commercial Offices



Hospitality & Healthcare



Industrial



Residential



Educational Institutions

By Countries:

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Kuwait



Qatar



Oman



Bahrain

Companies Mentioned



Avigilon Corporation

BCD Video

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Technology Solutions

Hanwha Techwin Middle-East FZE

Honeywell Middle-East FZE

Pelco Inc.

Pivot3, Inc.

Rasilient Systems Middle East FZE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzd7nt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

