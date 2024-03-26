GCC Weight Loss Market Report 2024-2032, by Diet, Equipment Type, Service, Gender, Age Group and Region - A US$ 10.1 Billion Market by 2032, with 8% CAGR During 2023-2032

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Weight Loss Market Report by Diet, Equipment Type, Service, Gender, Age Group, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC weight loss market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023 and is forecast to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during 2023-2032.

Currently, overweight and obesity is one of the major health concerns being faced by the GCC region. The region has been experiencing rising levels of economic growth and sedentary lifestyles. Moreover, increasing levels of urbanization and westernization has led to the proliferation of a number of fast food chains, online food delivery options, convenience outlets, etc. making packaged foods, snacks and high sugar products readily available. This has resulted in obesity and overweight rates soaring in the region and leading to a population burdened with diabetes, cardiovascular and other lifestyle ailments.

Apart from the unhealthy diets, limited physical activity represents another major reason for the rising levels of obesity in the region. As a result of high average temperatures for most of the year, people living in the GCC region avoid outdoor physical activities such as sports, cycling, walking and running, etc. At the same time, long and hectic work routines push people to skip healthy meals and go for fast food and packaged meal options increasing their chances of becoming overweight.

While rising levels of obesity and overweight might sound alarm bells for the government and general population, it provides lucrative opportunities for companies providing weight loss solutions. Over the past few years, there has also been a surge in the number gyms and weight loss centers in the region. The market for meals and weight loss supplements is also witnessing a healthy growth. The number of weight loss surgeries in the region have also been experiencing double digit growth rates.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC weight loss market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on diet, equipment type, service, gender and age group.

Based on the diet, the market has been segmented as supplements, meals, and beverages. Currently, supplements dominate the market, holding the largest share.

Based on the equipment type, fitness equipment represented the most popular equipment.

Based on services, fitness centers and health clubs represented the most popular weight loss service.

Based on gender, men dominated the overall market.

Based on the age group, consumers between 31 to 60 years of age dominated the overall market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia , UAE, Kuwait , Qatar , Bahrain and Oman . Amongst these, Saudi Arabia is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the share.

This report provides a deep insight into the GCC weight loss market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the GCC weight loss market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the GCC weight loss market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the GCC weight loss market?

Which are the popular diet types in the GCC weight loss market?

Which are the popular equipment in the GCC weight loss market?

Which are the major services in the GCC weight loss market?

What is the breakup of GCC weight loss market on gender basis?

What is the breakup of GCC weight loss market on age group basis?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the GCC weight loss market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the GCC weight loss market?

What is the structure of the GCC weight loss market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the GCC weight loss market?

Report Segmentation

Breakup by Diet:

Supplements

Meals

Beverages

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Fitness Equipment

Cardio Vascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment

Non-Invasive Equipment

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Breakup by Age Group:

Consumer Between 31 to 60 years of Age

Consumer Between 15 to 30 Years

Consumers with Age More Than 60 Years

Consumers Below 15 Years

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

