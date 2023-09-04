GCCL to be the first in the industry sector to adopt Lab Information Management System (LIMS)

  • The first clinical trial sample analysis provider to adopt LIMS
  • To provide enhanced quality of pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and immunogenicity data from bioanalytic testing

YONGIN, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCCL, a Korean clinical trial sample analysis company, announced on Sep. 5th that it has adopted the Lab Information Management System for the first time in the sample analysis industry.

Thermo Scientific™ Watson™ LIMS by Thermo Scientific, which GCCL has adopted this time is a well-known software widely used by many global CROs, pharma companies and regulatory authorities. It is known to support the entirety of bioanalytic workflow from assay validation for pharmacodynamic analysis of biologics and chemical pharmaceuticals to sample analysis and reporting. According to GCCL, the company has even added the Immune Response Module that supports the immunogenicity analysis workflow in order to provide more enhanced bioanalytic services.

Song Hyun Yang, CEO of GCCL, said, "Striving for better data accuracy is at the core of our company as a sample analysis service provider." And he added that "with the introduction of LIMS, we provide a high-quality sample analysis service that adheres to the global guidelines".

With the server in place, GCCL is planning to complete the Computer System Validation (CSV) and start applying the system for pharmacodynamic analysis of chemical and biologic pharmaceuticals as well as for immunogenicity analysis of biopharmaceuticals from Q1 next year.

About GCCL

GCCL, a Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP)-certified agency accredited by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea, is a clinical trial sample analysis company that provides services for all phases of clinical trials from phase 1 to 4. Based on its variety of analysis platforms that meets the global quality standards and its own sample logistics system, the company is providing clinical trial sample analysis services for its partners across Asia and beyond.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of GCCL's management. Such statements do not represent any guarantee by GCCL or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. GCCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule.

