GCG Acquires United Wire & Cable

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG, a leading value-added distributor of connectivity, power, automation and supply chain solutions, today announced the acquisition of United Wire & Cable (UWC), a specialty provider of proprietary power cable systems and related products serving the data center, power and industrial markets across North America.

Founded more than four decades ago as a family-owned business and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, UWC has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable cable solutions used in critical markets and demanding environments. Now led by second-generation Laura-Anne Tredenick and Robyn Baldasti, the company continues the legacy of customer commitment and technical expertise established at its founding. UWC's core offering includes cable bus feeder systems under the MAXIAMP® brand, vertical mineshaft cables, field safety tools, and a range of power cable products. The company serves customers throughout North America through a broad network of direct and indirect sales representatives.

"UWC and GCG share a strong customer-first culture rooted in technical expertise and responsive service," said Glenn Pennycook, CEO of GCG. "UWC's differentiated product portfolio and deep application knowledge in power and critical infrastructure make them a natural fit within our Custom Engineered Solutions segment. We are excited to partner with the UWC team and continue investing in their growth."

UWC will operate as part of GCG's Custom Engineered Solutions (CES) group, serving as a natural extension of GCG's capabilities in proprietary and engineered power solutions. The combination enhances GCG's presence in high-growth applications, particularly within data centers and mission-critical power infrastructure. As part of GCG, UWC will gain access to expanded resources, supply chain capabilities, and operational support, while continuing to serve customers under the trusted UWC brand.

"Joining GCG represents an exciting next chapter for UWC," said Laura-Anne Tredenick and Robyn Baldasti, owners of United Wire & Cable. "As a family business, we are incredibly proud of the foundation that has been built over the past four decades. GCG's scale, resources and portfolio of complementary solutions will allow us to better support our customers and suppliers while maintaining the culture, relationships and service model that define UWC. We look forward to building on our legacy as part of the GCG platform."

The acquisition strengthens GCG's ability to deliver specialized, value-added solutions to customers operating in complex and growing end markets. UWC represents GCG's continued investment in proprietary product offerings and engineered solutions that support critical infrastructure across North America.

United Wire & Cable is one of 11 acquisitions made by GCG over the last 6 years.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Genuine Cable Group (GCG)

GCG is a leading value-added provider of wire, cable, connectivity, and automation solutions serving diverse markets, including Industrial Automation, Communications, Data Centers, and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

CONTACT: Heather Poulin

COMPANY: GCG

PHONE: 561-657-5201

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEB: www.GoGCG.com

SOURCE GCG