GCG Adds Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

News provided by

GCG

24 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading value-added distributor of connectivity and automation products and solutions GCG announced the addition of two key players to its leadership team. Todd Boone and Frank LaPlante bring industry knowledge and expertise to the organization.

Continue Reading
Frank LaPlante, GCG CMO
Frank LaPlante, GCG CMO
Todd Boone, President - GCG Automation and Factory Solutions
Todd Boone, President - GCG Automation and Factory Solutions

Todd Boone has been named the President of GCG Automation and Factory Solutions, which partners with key supplier partners offering products and engineering services for integrators, OEMs and end users across manufacturing, transportation, packaging, food and beverage and more. Boone previously held leadership roles in large organizations and launched successful businesses in automation, sensing and controls, system integration and OEM assembly.

In the new role of Chief Marketing Officer, Frank LaPlante brings extensive experience in industrial distribution to GCG. As CMO, LaPlante will guide strategy and marketing across all 3 GCG units, covering the breadth of GCG's solutions and services. LaPlante's expertise extends to the innovative use of new AI tools, and he was recently named to the Board of Advisors for Pactum, an industry-leader in AI negotiation tools.

Steve Maucieri, CEO of GCG, believes that the addition of Boone and LaPlante equip GCG for the next phase of the organization. "We are focused on bringing together experts in leadership roles across the organization who can continue to build out an innovative, industry-leading organization. Todd and Frank are perfect additions to the team that has already led GCG through rapid growth."

Boone and LaPlante recognize GCG's unique positioning to excel in recognizing and meeting the needs of the multiple markets they serve. GCG units include Communications and Network Solutions serving telecom, broadband and data communication applications; Connectivity and Power Solutions serving OEMs, contract manufacturers, shipbuilding, transportation and energy markets, and Boone's Automation and Factory Solutions unit.

"GCG has brought together some of the top Automation distributors in the U.S. into one organization," said Boone. "We are now positioned to walk into our integrator and manufacturer customers with top product lines and world-class engineering support."

LaPlante sees the strong value GCG provides, with the distribution network of a large organization and targeted, service-oriented teams. "GCG's foundation is as a nimble, responsive team that truly understands the needs of its customers," said LaPlante. "I am excited about the opportunity to see the organization take that customer-centric approach into new, expanding areas such as renewable energy, data centers and automation, and maximize the digital channels."

GCG is a leading value-added provider meeting the wire, cable, connectivity, and automation needs of customers across a wide spectrum of markets, including Industrial Automation, Communications and Industrial OEM. GCG also has cable assembly operations and is proud to be a leading wire and cable provider to the U.S. Navy.

PRESS RELEASE
CONTACT: Tom Jones, Vice President of Marketing
COMPANY: GCG
PHONE: 404-323-6074
EMAIL: [email protected]
WEB: www.GoGCG.com

SOURCE GCG

