GCG Advisory Partners Completes Its Multi-Platform Strategy, Now Offering Hybrid RIA Optionality with the Addition of BlueChip Financial Advisors

This strategic partnership also establishes GCG's First Custodial Relationship with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services and Expansion into Broader Southern New England Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG"), today announced the completion of its multi-platform strategy, adding hybrid RIA optionality for advisors to join GCG. BlueChip Financial Advisors, LLC, a Rhode Island-based firm serving individuals and families for more than 25 years, is the first practice to join under this new option; Managing Partner John Lemme and Partner Michael Moretti will join GCG as equity partners.

With this strategic partnership, GCG now offers advisors a choice of three distinct paths to partnership – a fee-only independent RIA platform, a corporate BD/corporate RIA platform, and a hybrid RIA platform – enabling partnered advisors to select the platform that best positions their practice for future growth and delivers the right range of offerings to their clients. This breadth across platforms reflects GCG's core conviction: GCG is not all things to all people, but the right place for the right partners. Advisors who join do so because the fit is intentional – not because the platform bends itself into something it isn't. GCG is actively partnering with like-minded firms to grow its hybrid RIA option, and BlueChip's addition is the next step in that strategy. This partnership also establishes GCG's first custodial relationship with Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services, giving future advisors who custody there a ready-made path to join GCG's platform. BlueChip now serves as GCG's anchor partner in southern New England, opening a new corridor for additional partnerships across the Northeast.

Through this partnership, BlueChip will retain its established brand and client-facing identity, and its team will continue to manage day-to-day client relationships. GCG assumes full back-office support (compliance, trading, billing, and technology) and will work directly with John Lemme on a structured succession plan that preserves client continuity and positions Michael Moretti as the practice's next generation of leadership.

BlueChip Financial Advisors brings a holistic, relationship-driven practice with deep roots in its market:

More than 25 years serving individuals and families across financial planning, retirement planning, college funding, and portfolio management.

A senior team of Bryant University graduates with extensive tenure and credentials: Managing Partner John Lemme (with the firm since 1999; CLU®, ChFC®, CFS®, CRPC®) and Partner Michael Moretti (since 2005), who specializes in interactive financial planning, asset allocation, and portfolio construction.

A clean disclosure record and a holistic wealth management model built on long-standing client trust.

Joel Burris, CEO & Managing Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"BlueChip is more than a great practice joining our platform. It is our vision coming to life. We set out to build a firm that could meet advisors wherever they sit – broker-dealer/corporate, independent, or hybrid – and with John and Mike on board, that vision is fully realized. Our job isn't to change what they've built; it's to protect it and give it room to grow. We couldn't be more excited to welcome John, Mike, and the BlueChip team to GCG."

John Lemme, Managing Partner, BlueChip Financial Advisors, stated:

"We built this firm one relationship at a time over more than 25 years, so choosing a partner was not a decision we took lightly. GCG was the only one that understood our priority was protecting our clients and our name, not changing them. Their platform lifts the operational burden off our team, and the succession plan we're building together means the people who have trusted us for decades will be cared for long into the future. Joining as equity partners lets Mike and me keep doing what we love while building something that lasts beyond us."

As GCG continues expanding its national footprint, the firm is actively partnering with growth-minded advisors seeking greater flexibility, operational support, and long-term succession solutions. Advisors interested in exploring succession planning, monetization opportunities, or joining GCG's independent, hybrid RIA, or corporate RIA platforms are encouraged to learn more at www.gcgap.com or contact us at [email protected].

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners, focuses on legacy, succession, and M&A in the wealth management space, serving as the parent company of GCG Wealth Management and other financial services businesses. In 2025, GCG announced a recapitalization and strategic investment from BharCap Partners. GCG provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, and a robust technology platform across office locations throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and now the Northeast. For more information, visit www.gcgap.com or www.gcgwm.com.

About BlueChip Financial Advisors

Based in the East Providence area of Rhode Island, BlueChip Financial Advisors, LLP is a wealth management firm with both brokerage and advisory affiliations that has provided comprehensive financial planning, retirement planning, college funding, and portfolio management to individuals and families. The firm is led by Managing Partner John Lemme and Partner Michael Moretti. For more information, visit www.bcfa.net.

Media Contact:

Nicole Caputo

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704-372-4491

SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners