Head Investment Partners Joins GCG Advisory Partners Platform

GCG Adds $180 Million AUM Knoxville Practice Led by 30-Year Industry Expert with Fortune 500-Level Operational Discipline

Partnership Establishes GCG's First Footprint in Tennessee, a Top-10 Growth State and Leading Destination for Wealth Migration

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG"), parent company of GCG Wealth Management, today announced that Head Investment Partners, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based advisor with $180 million in assets under management, has joined its platform.

Daniel Head, Managing Director, will join GCG as an Operating and Equity Partner, gaining access to GCG's technology platform, operational support, marketing resources, and capital for continued growth.

Head Investment Partners

Head Investment Partners brings a differentiated practice built on client-first culture, proprietary risk management, and operational excellence:

The firm combines Fortune 500-level operational discipline with family-business culture, making it one of the most efficiently run independent practices GCG has encountered.

A Plan. Protect. Prosper. philosophy drives comprehensive wealth management and retirement plan services for clients across the Southeast.

This partnership reflects GCG's Monetize and Grow platform and quality-over-quantity growth strategy that empowers advisors to grow financial practices:

GCG's Monetize and Grow platform gives entrepreneurial advisors liquidity and succession planning alongside improved infrastructure, technology, and operational support.

Tennessee ranked top-10 for population growth in 2025 with the fourth-highest net domestic migration nationally, driven by its no-income-tax status and rising concentration of high-net-worth individuals. Head Investment Partners will serve as GCG's anchor equity partner in the region.

Joel Burris, CEO & Managing Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"Welcoming Daniel, Carleen, and the Head Investment Partners team is exactly the kind of partnership we set out to build. They've spent years earning their clients' trust and running a disciplined, deeply personal practice, and our role is to give them the capital and resources to take it further, without changing what makes them special. That is what our model is about, and we are proud to partner with the Head Investment Partners team.

Joey Hagner, Chief Growth Officer, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"From our very first interactions with Daniel, it was apparent that he was a charismatic advisor and a natural leader. His clients see the same empathy, trust, and drive we saw the moment we met him. He's a serial entrepreneur still in growth mode, exactly the mindset that defines GCG. Partnering with Daniel also establishes our first footprint in Tennessee, one of the nation's top destinations for wealth migration."

Daniel Head, Managing Director, Head Investment Partners and Operating & Equity Partner, GCG Advisory Partners, stated:

"I evaluated many options, including private equity aggregators, broker-dealers, and other RIA platforms, but ultimately it came down to culture and shared values. GCG was the only partner that wanted to build on what we've created rather than change it. Its platform expands what we can deliver to our clients, with the depth of resources to deepen relationships across our business-owner network and create lasting value for the families we serve. My clients have trusted us for decades, and GCG understood from day one that protecting those commitments comes first. I'm proud to join as an equity partner and help build something enduring."

Head Investment Partners will retain its brand, and its team will continue to manage day-to-day operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GCG Advisory Partners continues to welcome entrepreneurial-minded advisors who want to build enterprise value and a shared legacy. See what independence redefined can look like for you: contact us.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners, LLC, focused on legacy, succession, and M&A in the hybrid and independent RIA space, is the parent company of GCG Wealth Management and other financial services businesses. In 2025, GCG announced a recapitalization and strategic investment from BharCap Partners. GCG provides capital, acquisition/succession strategies, and a robust technology platform across 15 office locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. For more information, visit www.gcgap.com.

About Head Investment Partners

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Head Investment Partners offers wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded by Managing Director Daniel Head, the firm brings more than 30 years of advisory experience and a proprietary risk management approach to clients across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.headinvestmentpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Caputo

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704-372-4491

SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners