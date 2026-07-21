GCG Advisory Partners Reports Strong First-Half 2026, Marked by Four Strategic Acquisitions, $1.1 Billion in New Assets, and Completion of Three-Platform Model

Firm expands AUM, welcomes new advisory teams, and deepens its national footprint following 2025 recapitalization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners ("GCG"), a national wealth management aggregator platform, today announced a series of milestones completed in the first half of 2026 that reinforce the firm's growth trajectory and its position as a partner of choice for independent financial advisors.

Since its August 2025 recapitalization with BharCap Partners, GCG has grown EBITDA by more than 200%, a pace that reflects both a disciplined deal strategy and the caliber of the teams choosing to join. The firm acquires and supports registered investment advisory (RIA) practices nationwide, giving each the infrastructure, capital, and flexibility to keep growing while staying focused on clients.

Completion of the Three-Platform Model

GCG also completed the build-out of its three-platform operating model (independent RIA, broker-dealer/corporate RIA, and hybrid RIA), so advisors can choose the affiliation that best fits their practice and clients. Every prospective partner now has a clear route in, whatever structure they prefer.

Four Acquisitions, Four New Chapters

Gunderson Capital Management. Closed April 3, 2026, this deal added roughly $578 million in AUM, custodied at Charles Schwab, and established GCG's independent RIA channel. The Mount Pleasant, S.C. firm is led by nationally recognized market commentator Bill Gunderson.

Gateway Capital Advisors. Also effective that day, this $300 million-plus practice joined through an asset purchase, recognized for its entrepreneurial, organically driven growth and deep client-planning work.

Head Investment Partners. In June, this $180 million Knoxville practice joined GCG, led by 30-year advisor Daniel Head and known for its options and risk-management expertise, giving GCG its first footprint in Tennessee.

BlueChip Financial Advisors. A hybrid RIA custodying through Fidelity Institutional Wealth Services, it opened GCG's first presence in the Northeast and rounded out the firm's affiliation options, giving incoming teams the full range of ways to join.

Each brings specialized capabilities to GCG's expanding roster of practices.

Leadership Perspective

"The first half of 2026 has been about disciplined execution: completing our platform, welcoming exceptional advisory teams, and building a firm that advisors and institutional partners alike can trust. We're proud of what our team has accomplished, and we remain focused on sustainable, high-quality growth, driven by both organic momentum and disciplined acquisitions, through the back half of the year and into 2027."

— Joel Burris, CEO & Managing Partner, GCG Advisory Partners

Looking Ahead

GCG continues to evaluate new opportunities and remains committed to supporting advisors and clients across all three affiliation models. The firm expects to share further updates later in 2026.

For entrepreneurial advisors looking to build lasting equity in their practice, GCG offers the capital, infrastructure, and partnership to make it happen. To start a confidential conversation, contact our team.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG Advisory Partners is a national wealth management aggregator that acquires and supports registered investment advisory practices nationwide. Through its independent RIA, broker-dealer/corporate RIA, and hybrid RIA channels, the firm gives advisors the infrastructure, resources, and flexibility to grow while staying focused on their clients. GCG is backed by BharCap Partners. For more information, visit www.gcgap.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Caputo

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704-372-4491

SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners