CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners LLC (GCG AP), a leader in wealth management consulting and practice acquisition, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Infinity Financial Partners LLC, a financial advisory firm managing over $230 million in client assets. This acquisition expands GCG AP's reach and brings its total managed assets to over $2.5 billion, adding a key office in Atlanta.

GCG Advisory Partners Expands Through Acquisition of Infinity Financial Partners

This acquisition supports GCG AP's ongoing mission to provide financial advisors with scalable business models, succession planning, and growth opportunities. Infinity Financial Partners' expertise enhances GCG's holistic service offerings, particularly in tax advice and guidance during life-changing client events. "Adding Infinity Financial Partners strengthens our commitment to providing superior resources for financial advisors," said Joel E. Burris, CEO of GCG AP. "Mike and his team bring expertise and a strong reputation that will enhance our firm's scale and intellectual capital. Equity partners like Mike help us continuously improve as we empower more advisors to achieve long-term growth and succession success."

A major benefit of this transaction is the shared strategic relationship both firms have with Osaic, making it seamless for Mike to take some risk off the table and to convert a portion of his firm's equity into GCG equity. "No clients will experience disruption—there's no need for repapering or interface changes. Mike, his team and clients have the same experience the day after close as they did the day before close. This is the ideal partnership for everyone involved," said Joel E. Burris. Mike Bean CPA, CDFA, President of Infinity Financial Partners, added, "This partnership marks a tremendous opportunity for us to grow while maintaining the client-first philosophy that has driven our success. We are excited to join GCG and embrace its forward-thinking approach to growth."

This acquisition reinforces GCG AP's commitment to supporting independent advisors with equity solutions and the infrastructure they need to scale in today's competitive market.

For more information on GCG Advisory Partners, visit GCGAP.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth, Inc.

SOURCE GCG Advisory Partners