GCG Advisory Partners Kicks off 2025 with Acquisition of First Fidelity Financial Group of Atlanta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Advisory Partners LLC (GCG AP), a leader in wealth management consulting and practice acquisition, proudly announces its acquisition of First Fidelity Financial Group of Atlanta, a financial advisory firm managing over $170 million in client assets. This acquisition enhances GCG AP's footprint, increasing its total managed assets to approximately $2.9 billion and expanding its presence in the Atlanta market to over $400 million in client assets.

This strategic move underscores GCG AP's mission to empower financial advisors with scalable business models, succession planning, and growth opportunities.

"Adding First Fidelity Financial Group strengthens our commitment to providing superior resources for financial advisors," said Joel E. Burris, CEO of GCG AP. "Kent and his team bring a wealth of expertise and a stellar reputation that will elevate our firm's scale and intellectual capital. Equity partners like Kent allow us to continuously improve as we empower more advisors to achieve long-term growth and succession success."

A key advantage of this acquisition lies in the shared strategic relationship both firms have with Osaic. "We greatly appreciate Osaic's senior leadership and their ongoing efforts to enhance platforms and technology, which make it possible for our firm to scale while leveraging their robust infrastructure," said Joel E. Burris. This synergy ensures a seamless transition for clients and advisors. "No clients will experience disruption—there's no need for repapering or interface changes. Kent, his team, and clients will enjoy the same experience the day after the close as they did the day before," he added.

Kent Balch, President of First Fidelity Financial Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to announce my partnership with GCG Advisory Partners. This strategic move allows me to leverage their robust infrastructure and support to better serve my clients, scale my business, and offer an expanded range of services in an evolving wealth management landscape. Becoming an equity partner in this larger firm ensures that our clients benefit from our collective expertise and resources."

This acquisition reaffirms GCG AP's dedication to supporting independent advisors with equity solutions and robust infrastructure, enabling them to thrive in today's competitive market.

