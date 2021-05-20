GCG Wealth Management Announces Launch of GCG Advisory Partners and Completes its Acquisition of Cooper Investment Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Wealth Management, an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets of more than $1.5 billion and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more, has announced its newly established division, GCG Advisory Partners, dedicated to the recruitment and transition assistance of wirehouse and captive advisor teams, and delivering ongoing support in business development and operations. GCG Advisory Partners was established to fill the gap for advisors between the full-service wirehouse and full liability business owner. Additionally, GCG Advisory Partners will help facilitate succession and acquisition planning for advisors through attractive buys outs, maintaining the profitability of the practice and retaining the advisor over an agreed upon transition period.

In April, GCG Advisory Partners officially completed another acquisition as a separate division with Cooper Investment Company, a 50-year firm owned by Thomas Greg Cooper, a 2nd generation owner. With more than $270 million in assets under advisement, Cooper selected GCG Advisory Partners over other finance options as they valued both the competitive succession support and GCG's appreciation and continuation of the Cooper legacy.

"Joel and his team understand the importance of generational wealth building, and the value of succession planning. That is what attracted me to GCG Wealth Management," stated Greg Cooper, president of Cooper Investment Company. "The leadership team's dedication to uphold the legacy that Cooper Investment Company has in the Jacksonville area ultimately helped us make our decision."

Founded in 1994, GCG Wealth Management is led by Joel Burris, president and managing partner, who, like Cooper, is also a 2nd generation owner.

As part of the announcement, GCG Advisory Partners launched an array of tools and resources for advisors via a dedicated section on its new website and encourages advisors who are considering succession or acquisition planning to visit to learn more.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG delivers an advisory platform and business model that offers a compelling combination of exceptional technology, practice management resources, and financial support, along with the operational autonomy for an advisor to chart their own desired path to independence. GCG Advisory Partners umbrella platform allows advisors to take advantage of a 'home office-like' infrastructure while benefiting from the freedom and independence of the business owner. For more information, visit www.gcgadvisorypartners.com.

About GCG Wealth Management

GCG Wealth Management is an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets of more than $1.5 billion and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more. With eight office locations throughout the Carolinas, Florida and Louisiana, the firm serves individual clients and small business owners throughout the Southeast region. For more information about GCG Wealth Management visit www.GCGWM.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.

SOURCE GCG Wealth Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.GCGWM.com

