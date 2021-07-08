GCG Wealth Management Announces the $80 million dollar recruitment from Wells Fargo

Jon Metzger who manages more than $80 million dollars (AUA) joined GCG on June 11 th after spending the past 8 years at Wells Fargo. "After a long, well thought out diligence process and learning about what every firm has to offer, I ultimately decided that GCG was the best place for my clients, based on the shared thought leadership and robust offerings that GCG has available. My clients need both, the boots on the ground level of service you get a from a firm like GCG while also still reaping the benefits of a large resourceful back office," said Jon Metzger when asked how he made his decision to join GCG.

"Joel and his team understand the importance of providing a balance for financial advisors and their clients. That is what attracted me to GCG Wealth Management," stated Jon Metzger.

Founded in 1994, GCG Wealth Management is led by Joel Burris, president and managing partner, who, like Jon Metzger, has also been in the shoes of Financial Advisors and can relate to their everyday needs.

As part of the announcement, GCG Advisory Partners is simultaneously announcing the new Lake Norman office. For more information on GCG Advisory Partners, Financial Advisors can research their advisory platform on their dedicated advisor website GCGAP.

About GCG Advisory Partners

GCG delivers an advisory platform and business model that offers a compelling combination of exceptional technology, practice management resources, and financial support, along with the operational autonomy for an advisor to chart their own desired path to independence. GCG Advisory Partners umbrella platform allows advisors to take advantage of an 'home office-like' infrastructure while benefiting from the freedom and independence of the business owner. For more information, visit www.gcgadvisorypartners.com.

About GCG Wealth Management

GCG Wealth Management is an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets of more than $1.5 billion and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more. With eight office locations throughout the Carolinas, Florida and Louisiana, the firm serves individual clients and small business owners throughout the Southeast region. For more information about GCG Wealth Management visit www.GCGWM.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Woodbury Financial Services, Inc.

SOURCE GCG Wealth Management

Related Links

www.gcgwm.com

