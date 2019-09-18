GCG Wealth Management, Inc. Expands U.S. Footprint with Greensboro, N.C. Office Opening

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCG Wealth Management, an independent, regional financial services firm that manages more than $1 billion of client assets and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more, announced that the firm opened a second location in North Carolina. The new office is located at 717 Green Valley Road, in Greensboro.

The Greensboro office will house up to 12 financial advisors. Five of the 12 advisors have officially joined GCG Wealth Management from Wells Fargo Private Client Group. Those advisors are Clay Craven, George Harris, Garrett Mullins, Shell York and Billy Ricketts, the first female to become licensed as a financial advisor in the state of N.C. After graduating from Women's College of the University of North Carolina in 1942 (the school has been renamed to University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Ricketts went on to take her Series 1 (Registered Representative Examination), Series PC (AMEX Put and Call Exam) and Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination). She is both the first female and currently the oldest financial advisor working in the state.

"The expansion to Greensboro was a natural next step for us, and we are excited to offer the Greensboro community an amazing team of advisors dedicated to helping them achieve long-term financial success," said Joel Burris, president, managing partner and financial advisor with GCG Wealth Management. "Our advisors are well respected in the community. We believe it's important to find advisors who wake up every morning enthusiastic about working with their clients. Billy Ricketts is a perfect example of this. At 98 years young, not only is she the oldest registered female advisor in North Carolina, but she alongside her business partner Craven and the rest of the GCG Wealth Management team work every day with passion and dedication to help their clients' plan and manage their financial futures."

Located in the heart of Greensboro's financial district, the 7,000 square-foot space was recently outfitted with a $100K upgrade in order to offer clients the same state-of-the-art financial tools and services available in other GCG Wealth Management locations such as in-person and digital meeting capabilities, client accessible technology platforms for around-the-clock monitoring and extensive office support with licensed support staff, and more.

GCG Wealth Management is also committed to serving its financial advisors by offering advisors cutting-edge software for investment research, financial planning and portfolio analytics, as well as comprehensive wealth planning tools.

"In addition to our Greensboro office, GCG will be rolling out new programs that will that allow advisors to fully focus on their clients," said Burris. "We strive to offer top advisors programs and high-tech amenities, so clients have the best possible experience every time they meet with one of our advisors."

About GCG Wealth Management

GCG Wealth Management is an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets of more than $1 billion and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more. With seven office locations throughout the Carolinas, Florida and Louisiana, the firm serves individual clients and small business owners throughout the Southeast region. For more information about GCG Wealth Management visit www.GCGWM.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. Neither Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., nor its registered representatives or employees, offer tax or legal advice.

