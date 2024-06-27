GCHI's Plants in Harleyville Honored with Environmental Performance Award at 2024 PCA Fly-in

HARLEYVILLE, S.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI) is proud to announce that our plants in Harleyville, including Giant Cement Company (GCC) and Giant Resource Recovery, Inc. (GRR!), were awarded top honors in the Environmental Performance category at the 2024 Energy and Environmental Awards by the Portland Cement Association (PCA). The PCA announced the winners of the Energy and Environment Awards, Chairman's Safety and Safety Innovation Awards during the 2024 Cement Fly-in earlier this month in Washington, D.C.

Stephen Holt accepting The Environmental Performance Award

PCA sponsors the cement industry awards to highlight company teams excelling in implementing new energy and environmental initiatives, enhancing overall on-the-job safety, and surpassing required environmental and community relations efforts. Submissions from plants across the U.S. were evaluated and recognized for environmental efforts completed in 2023.

The Environmental Performance Award recognized the improved reliability of Giant Cement and Giant Resource Recovery's alternative fuel feed systems in Harleyville which lowered greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and avoided sending materials to the landfill or other incineration processes. This year's award follows PCA honors in 2022 when Harleyville plants were honored in the Environmental Performance category for their remarkable carbon dioxide emissions reductions.

"Our plant teams are dedicated to improving sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint, as evidenced by this achievement," said Stephen Holt, Executive Vice President, Giant Resource Recovery, Inc. and Vice President of Environmental Affairs, GCHI who received the award.

GCC and its sister company GRR! operate one of the most innovative alternative fuels energy recovery recycling operations, recognized as the most modern cement plant in South Carolina for alternative fuel utilization.

GCC and GRR! are distinguished not only by their ability to co-process alternative fuels at high rates but also as one of only a few cement kilns in the U.S. capable of processing both liquid and solid alternative fuels. Co-processing alternative fuels lowers emissions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide and reduces GHGs.

GCHI is part of the Fortaleza Materiales Group, an international building materials corporation.

GCHI's Cement Division services the eastern U.S. with Giant Cement, Keystone Cement and Dragon Products. In the energy recovery sector, Giant Resource Recovery operates across a large geographic footprint through its five eastern locations.

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI)