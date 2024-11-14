GCI OUTDOOR STOWAWAY SELECTED AS A WINNER IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2025 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS

HIGGANUM, Conn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCI Outdoor , the leading global innovator of portable, built-to-last outdoor furniture, announced today its GCI Outdoor Stowaway Rocker was selected as a winner in the Good Housekeeping 2025 Family Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found at goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2025 .

GCI Outdoor Stowaway Rocker

A new addition to GCI's patented Spring-Action Technology™ Rocker collection, the Stowaway Rocker is 35% more compact when folded than standard outdoor chairs, making it easy to pack, stow, or go in elevated comfort. The space-saving design includes a higher backrest for added shoulder and back support, extra-cushioned armrests, and the Infinity Comfort Edge™ seat, which eliminates pressure points for prolonged comfort. An interchangeable side caddy with larger storage pockets keeps essentials like phones and beverages within reach. Available at gcioutdoor.com for an MSRP of $80, the Stowaway Rocker ensures consumers can enjoy their favorite outdoor adventures with ease.

"We're appreciative to receive Good Housekeeping's recognition as it speaks to the level of innovation and comfort our chairs deliver to outdoor enthusiasts," said Bill Bettencourt, Outdoor Segment President, Gathr Outdoors. "With the Stowaway Rocker, elevated comfort and greater portability means more enjoyment for all your family adventures, along with providing more space in your car and garage for your camping gear or sports equipment."

The travel editors and product experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute spent nine months reviewing hundreds of submissions for this year's GH Family Travel Awards program. To find the best travel gear, scientists, engineers and analysts tested products for performance, durability and ease of use in the GH Institute Labs. They also had over 150 consumer testers try out the gear and services during their real-world travels. Simultaneously, a group of seasoned travel writers reviewed submissions to find the best vacation destinations for every type of family, and more than 85 testers visited these submissions in real life to share feedback on a range of standardized criteria. Winners were selected based on attributes like quality, innovation, value, convenience, safety and more.

GCI Outdoor is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on GCI Outdoor visit, GCIOutdoor.com . For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, GathrOutdoors.com .

About GCI Outdoor

Founded in 1996, GCI Outdoor has been a leading innovator in outdoor recreational gear for over 28 years. Their products, including chairs, camp tables, stadium seats, canopies and sunshades, are known for their high quality and are available at over 3,000 stores worldwide and online at gcioutdoor.com.

