GCIP's Tim Savage continues to lead sales in Naples' hot luxury real estate market

The high-end world of Naples luxury real estate features some of the most highly sought-after homes on both the national and international markets. According to Vicki Tracy, GCIP's chief operating officer, "Tim is not only the owner of GCIP, he's really the leader in Naples luxury real estate. Tim has been a Naples resident since 1986, and his knowledge of the area's most exclusive neighborhoods is unrivaled. When you combine that with his commitment to service, integrity and a luxury experience, it's an unbeatable combination."

This commitment is especially valued by clients from around the globe and has made a significant difference in the unusual selling climate faced during 2020. "We roll out the red carpet and guarantee privacy for all of our clients," says Tracy. "We provide exclusive private showings that have allowed GCIP to continue safely representing both Naples sellers and buyers. And we provide a custom virtual experience for buyers who want to view a property remotely. The impressive sales statistics speak for themselves."

Locally owned and operated, Gulf Coast International Properties® is an award-winning company that has been recognized by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, a worldwide collection of top brokers representing the finest luxury properties around the globe. With more than 100 years combined experience in the Naples, Florida market, GCIP is the only Naples-area member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and was also chosen for membership in its Board of Regents, an exclusive network of the world's most elite luxury real estate professionals.

To learn more about Gulf Coast International Properties®, visit the website at GCIPNaples.com or email [email protected].

REFERENCES:

Gulf Coast International Properties https://www.gcipnaples.com/

Board of Regents, Luxury Real Estate https://www.regents.com/

CONTACT:

Vicki Tracy

Chief Operating Officer

Gulf Coast International Properties

Telephone: 239-434-2558

Email: [email protected]

Website: GCIPNaples.com

SOURCE Gulf Coast International Properties

Related Links

https://www.gcipnaples.com

