GCL Asia and Wan Xin Culture Technology Company Announce Signing of MOU Allocating USD $100 Million Collaboration to Boost Southeast Asian Gaming Market

Epicsoft Asia, a subsidiary of GCL Asia, and Wan Xin Culture Technology Company, a subsidiary of Wan Xin Media Group, have signed an MoU, allocating over USD $100 million to a five-year collaboration focused on innovating intellectual property creation, game development, publishing, and studio acquisitions

The team-up anticipates introducing a real-time platform for managing digital game codes for transparent sales reporting, potentially driving efficiency and business growth

A robust revenue optimization strategy will also be introduced to target online game piracy, leading to increase in recovered revenues

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Southeast Asian games distributor Epicsoft Asia, a subsidiary of GCL Asia , has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wan Xin Culture Technology Company, a subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Wan Xin Media Group. This MoU marks the beginning of an anticipated five-year collaboration to jointly allocate over USD 100 million to investment in intellectual property (IP) creation, game development, publishing opportunities exploration, and game studio acquisitions.

The anticipated joint investment will provide Wan Xin access to GCL Asia's extensive network of publishing partners, including its subsidiary, 4Divinity, and forthcoming game IPs, to achieve co-publishing targets. The result will be enhanced capabilities for both parties to manage larger titles globally and foster content creation within emerging game studios worldwide.

The funding will also allow GCL Asia and Wan Xin to invest in high-potential game studios worldwide that are seeking to launch their upcoming titles in the fast-growing Asian market.

A Revenue Optimization Strategy (ROS)

With the collaboration in place, Epicsoft and Wan Xin will spearhead a robust revenue optimization strategy to combat piracy and unauthorized software use in the gaming industry.

A number of trials involving five triple AAA game titles yielded at least a 30%- 40% increase in recovered revenues for game publishers. This approach to targeting unlicensed sales channels has proven highly effective and scalable.

Real-time Digital Game Codes Management Platform

The collaboration's cornerstone is a cutting-edge digital game code platform that generates real-time insights into consumer behavior, purchasing patterns, and market dynamics. The platform is expected to facilitate stakeholders with transparent sales reporting, enhance marketing efficiency, and streamline decision-making, further driving operational optimization and revenue growth.

"Data is indispensable to monetizing entertainment IP, and even more so in the gaming industry. The implementation of our dashboard marks a significant milestone, offering game publishers unprecedented insights into market dynamics," says Sebastian Toke, CEO of GCL Asia. "With this tool at our disposal, we anticipate meaningful improvements in revenue conversion, resulting in a surge in deal opportunities, highlighting the game-changing impact of data-driven decision-making, anti-piracy, and transparent monetization."

Connected Game Toy Development

In addition to software innovations, the collaboration will aim to bridge the physical and digital experiences in gaming through the development of connected game toys. These toys serve as collectibles and can be used to access digital game content through mobile applications. Given the over USD 300 billion game and toy market in 2023, both parties anticipate a high growth opportunity over the next three years by introducing this new fan-engagement avenue.

Epicsoft Asia and Wan Xin Culture Technology Company will also explore establishing brand consistency and presenting a cohesive image to external stakeholders. Through strategic branding initiatives, this tie-up aims to solidify its position as a global leader in the gaming industry, driving innovation and shaping the future of interactive entertainment.

About Epicsoft Asia

Epicsoft Asia is a leading channel partner for games and entertainment software in Asia. With more than a decade of game publisher relationships, retail network management, marketing services, and creative media design capabilities, the company is the appointed distribution partner for Take-Two, CD Projekt Red, SEGA®, and WB Games in the Southeast Asia and Greater China regions.

About GCL Asia

GCL Asia is a group of four key businesses that collectively provide an entire suite of services and reach, enabling creators to deliver fun experiences to the fast-growing Asian gamers market. With distribution channels in seven countries, GCL Asia's Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity, 2Game.com, and Titan Digital Media, connect with developers, publishers, and brand owners to establish entertainment properties with consumers in the region.

Helmed by games industry veteran and group Chairman Jacky Choo, GCL's vision is to be the next Asian powerhouse in games entertainment and content marketing, delivering high-quality, engaging gaming experiences to the entire region with brand partners and content creators.

In October of 2023, GCL Asia announced that it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement ("BCA") with RF Acquisition Corp ("RF Acquisition") (NASDAQ: RFAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that will result in GCL becoming a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ stock market, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Wan Xin Culture Technology Company

Wan Xin Culture Technology Co. Limited was established in 2011 with a registered capital of 100 million RMB. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Anhui Xinhua Media Co., Ltd., a large listed cultural enterprise in Anhui Province. The main business is in game research and development, as well as technical and publishing services. It owns a well-known domestic game platform, "Cube Game", the company continues to launch excellent games in China as a distribution and publishing house, co-development work and other forms, committed to providing users with rich and colourful entertainment content. The games such as "Sword and Fairy" series, "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" are highly received among players.

About Wan Xin Media Group

Established in 2002, Wanxin Media is primarily engaged in the development, publishing, and distribution of content in different fields, including magazines, books, textbooks, audio, video, and digital advertising. In 2010, Wanxin Media successfully achieved a Shanghai Stock Exchange A-share IPO, raising 1.3 billion RMB. Since then, Wanxin Media's market capitalisation has reached over 10 billion RMB.

About RF Acquisition Corp.

RF Acquisition is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While RF Acquisition may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry, or geographic location, it intends to search globally for target companies within the Southeast Asian new economy sector or elsewhere. RF Acquisition was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

