GCL SI Unveils Breakthrough in Mass-Produced TOPCon Modules, Showcasing Unparalleled Innovation and Efficiency

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration (GCL SI) recently announced a groundbreaking achievement in its mass-produced high-power TOPCon modules. Under the standard dimensions of 2278*1134mm, its 182-72 format N-type TOPCon modules have achieved a front-side power output of 605W and an impressive module efficiency of 23.42%. These record-breaking metrics have been validated by TÜV Rheinland, a globally recognized authority known for its stringent testing and certification standards.

Compared to market-leading counterparts of similar configurations, GCL SI's higher module efficiency helps to deliver 10-15W more power output per unit. These advancements underscore GCL SI's technological prowess and its unwavering commitment to driving innovation in photovoltaic manufacturing.

Resilient Growth Amid Industry Challenges

While the photovoltaic industry faces a period of turbulence, with many companies grappling with operational difficulties and production halts, GCL SI has defied the odds. The company's financial performance in the first half of 2024 reveals a 44.73% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching RMB 8.113 billion, with a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 43.33 million.

GCL SI continues to expand its production capacity for N-type TOPCon technologies. Its flagship 20GW N-type TOPCon cell project in Wuhu has achieved full-scale production of its first-phase 10GW facility by the end of 2023, subsequently upgraded to 12GW through technological enhancements. Additionally, a newly constructed 2GW 210R cell production line commenced operations in August 2024. In the module segment, the company boasts advanced production facilities with 17.5GW capacity in Hefei and 12GW capacity in Funing, primarily focusing on large size 182mm and 210mm modules compatible with TOPCon and BC cell technologies.

Strategic Wins and Global Expansion

Leveraging its advanced and reliable production capacity, GCL SI has secured procurement contracts with leading state-owned energy enterprises in China, including China Resources, CNNC, Datang, Xinhua Hydropower, China Huaneng, China Huadian (CHD), and China Green Development Group (CGDG). The company has also achieved significant success in international markets, with GW-level orders from India and other regions, resulting in a substantial year-on-year increase in overseas shipments. GCL SI remains a consistent presence in the BNEF Tier 1 rankings, with further recognition from PV Tech for its enhanced bankability rating. Third-party data reveals that GCL SI ranked fourth in contract wins among China's state energy enterprises in the first half of the year and eighth in total module shipments across the industry for the first three quarters.

Driving Innovation Through Research and Development

GCL SI has maintained a strong focus on research and development, with R&D investment in the first half of 2024 increasing by an extraordinary 118.61% year-on-year. The company continues to advance cutting-edge technologies such as high-efficiency TOPCon cells, zero-busbar (0BB) technology, polymer-based module frames, and novel encapsulation methods. In addition, it is diversifying its product portfolio with unique offerings such as GPC Lotus modules, BIPV systems, floating solar solutions, agrivoltaics modules, integrated solar-storage systems, perovskite tandem modules, and solar solutions for transportation.

A Vision for a Greener Future

Looking ahead, GCL SI remains committed to its innovation-driven and partnership-oriented strategy. Centered on its TOPCon high-power modules as a core competitive edge, the company aims to deepen its international collaborations and expand its business scope. GCL SI envisions a future where it partners with global stakeholders to accelerate the transition to clean energy, driving the creation of a greener, more sustainable world.

