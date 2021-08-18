GCM Announces an URGENT Global Live Stream Event Hosted by Jennie Allen

KABUL, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join tens of thousands of Christians who have already signed up for this global event. Get an insider's look at what's really going on in Afghanistan through the eyes of the underground church. Join us this Thursday, August 19, 8PM CST, as Jennie Allen interviews our own Pastor X, founder of Global Catalytic Ministries (GCM) and leader of our underground team who was highlighted in the films Sheep Among Wolves: Vol. l & ll. Hear stories from our leaders on the ground in Afghanistan and how we can pray for and support them.

This unique, groundbreaking ministry is carried out almost entirely by nationals and former Muslims-some of whom were even terrorists, and are making disciples where no one wants to. Don't miss Jennie Allen's conversation with Pastor X (Middle East Underground Church Pastor) on what's happening in Afghanistan and how we can pray for and support our fellow Christ followers there who are running for their lives right now. Join us for this free livestream on Thursday, August 19th, at 8pm CT on IF:TV!

"Husbands and fathers have given their wives and daughters guns and told them that when the Taliban come, they can choose to kill them or kill themselves—it is their choice." - GCM Leader

#Afghanistan is burning. After collapsing to the Taliban over the weekend, this "graveyard of empires" is in perhaps her most vulnerable moment in centuries. And yet, the Gospel has been advancing. Afghanistan is home to the second-fastest growing church in the world, second to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hear directly from leaders in the underground, as their nation—now the seat of the Taliban's reinstated Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan—implodes and the church flees to the mountains, yet committed to moving the Gospel forward.

"What we are witnessing right now is the decimation of the country and people of Afghanistan. The Taliban has a hit list of known Christians that they are targeting to hunt down and kill. Our leaders are fully reliant on God, who is the only one who can and will protect them right now. And they are not hopeless. The courage we are hearing about them is absolutely incredible. They are bold, and they trust God." - Pastor X

We are seeing a move of God towards unity and standing with our brothers and sisters in Afghanistan. No theological debates, fighting, or arguments. Believers from all over the world have flooded us on social media with tears and support. For that we are grateful.

"We weep with you. We love you and are before our heavenly Father's face for you. May the God of all comfort comfort your hearts and give you a real sense of His warm all encompassing love."

"May the Lord Jesus Christ hold you all in His Love and Protection. God bless you all!"

"We are praying fervently for our brothers and sisters in Christ in Afghanistan. You have not been forgotten."

PRAYER REQUESTS

Please pray for the Afghan Church to have strength and endurance. They continue to lead Bible studies, prayer meetings, and are proactively evangelizing during the events you are seeing in the news. We believe that the best days are before us, and we will witness the greatest movement of salvation among Muslims from the ashes of this catastrophe.

Pray for believers to be hidden supernaturally by the hand of the Lord just like in John 8:59 when Jesus disappeared into the crowd.

Pray for those fleeing to the hills to be protected (Psalm 73, Psalm 91)

Pray for miraculous protection for women and children being forcibly taken and those that have already been taken for their protection, salvation, and deliverance. (2 Thessalonians 3:1-5)

Pray that the Afghan Church steps into her identity in Christ and walks in unity with the Holy Spirit. (Ezekiel 37, Romans 15:5-6)

ABOUT GCM:

Global Catalytic Ministries is a nonprofit organization who has been a part of two major documentary films: Sheep Among Wolves: Vol. I & II . This unique, groundbreaking ministry is carried out almost entirely by nationals and former Muslims—some of whom were even terrorists, and are making disciples where no one wants to.

