GCM Grosvenor Closes its Labor Impact Fund

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset manager, announced today that it completed the final close for its Labor Impact Fund (the "Fund") on September 7, 2020, Labor Day in the United States, with $893 million in committed capital, at the high end of its targeted range.

GCM Grosvenor's Labor Impact Fund originates and executes infrastructure projects that leverage the inclusion of union labor as a contributing factor to enabling attractive risk-adjusted returns. The goal of the strategy is to find compelling infrastructure investment opportunities that can be unlocked through close cooperation across labor, government and private capital.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors; they share our vision that the Labor Impact Fund's strategy is an effective way to deploy infrastructure capital," said Fred Pollock, GCM Grosvenor's Chief Investment Officer. "Our robust investment activity to date demonstrates the effectiveness of our differentiated approach to infrastructure investing. We believe that our strategy will generate positive outcomes for labor, improve infrastructure assets and communities, and generate an attractive risk-adjusted return."

The Labor Impact Fund has made three investments to date:

In May 2020 , the Fund agreed to provide $85 million in debt financing to Bakersfield Renewable Fuels for the retooling of the former Alon oil refinery in Bakersfield, California .

, the Fund agreed to provide in debt financing to Bakersfield Renewable Fuels for the retooling of the former Alon oil refinery in . In December 2019 , the Fund acquired a 49.9% equity interest in the Long Ridge Energy Terminal from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) for $150 million in cash.

, the Fund acquired a 49.9% equity interest in the Long Ridge Energy Terminal from Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) for in cash. Earlier in 2019, the Fund announced a partnership for the development of a cold storage platform across the United States and Canada , with the first development anticipated to break ground later this year.

These investments combined are projected to generate more than 1.4 million union workhours during construction alone, while providing significant boosts to local governments and economies.

To identify investment opportunities, the Fund leverages GCM Grosvenor's $57 billion investment platform, its network of manager relationships and industry partners, as well as those in government and organized labor.

To achieve the Fund's desired goals, investments in the Fund are verified to meet standards for including union labor and are monitored for adherence to their investment and labor impact theses.

"We view the Fund's responsible contractor policy and overall labor and government due diligence processes as strategic advantages in pursuing infrastructure investments," said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $57 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of 485 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated benefits and outcomes associated with GCM Grosvenor's funds. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "may" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the joint registration statement/proxy statement on Form S-4 and other documents filed by GCM Grosvenor from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and GCM Grosvenor assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

