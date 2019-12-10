GCM Grosvenor Closes its Second Multi-Asset Class Fund

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset manager, announced today that it completed the final close for Multi-Asset Class Fund II at the high end of its targeted capital raise with $983 million in committed capital.

Multi-Asset Class Fund II pursues investment opportunities sourced from GCM Grosvenor's $57 billion alternative investment platform, with investment capabilities across hedge fund strategies, private equity and debt, infrastructure, and real estate. The platform has 160 investment professionals and relationships with 600 alternative asset managers.

"This successful fundraise reflects the strong value proposition of an opportunistic multi-asset class investment approach," said Fred Pollock, GCM Grosvenor's Chief Investment Officer. "In constructing the fund, the team leverages GCM Grosvenor's open-architecture platform to access a rich opportunity set. We are grateful for our investors' support."

Investors in Multi-Asset Class Fund II include public, corporate and Taft-Hartley pension plans, insurance companies and financial institutions based in the United States and Asia.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with $57 billion of AUM in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. It is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

GCM Grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

