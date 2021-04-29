GCM Grosvenor Exceeds $2 Billion Diverse Manager Allocation Target More Than One Year Ahead of Schedule

CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that it has met its June 2019 stated objective of allocating an additional $2 billion to women and minority investment managers more than a year ahead of the targeted three-year timeline. Since formalizing its diverse manager investment efforts in 2002, GCM Grosvenor has invested and committed approximately $8 billion to women and minority alternative investment managers.

"We believe there is a significant, overlooked, high-quality investment opportunity among diverse managers," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. "We feel we can achieve attractive results for our clients while promoting equal access to capital and wealth creation."

When announcing the $2 billion goal at GCM Grosvenor's 2019 annual Consortium conference, Francis Idehen, the firm's Chief Operating Officer, stated that "the opportunity set, talent, and track records of the diverse manager community merit this investment." The annual Consortium conference focuses on driving a more inclusive industry by connecting women and minority investment managers with institutional investors.

"While $2 billion allocated in less than two years is a significant milestone, we believe there is considerable opportunity for us and others in the industry to deploy more capital to women and minority alternative investment managers," said Derek Jones, GCM Grosvenor Managing Director and Co-Head of the firm's Private Equity Diverse Manager practice. "We can and will deploy more capital to these managers over the coming years."

GCM Grosvenor has committed approximately $17 billion to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and impact strategies, including clean energy, diverse managers, regionally targeted programs, and labor impact investments. The firm has made approximately $8 billion in commitments in more than 190 investments in diverse and women managers across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $62 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

SOURCE: GCM Grosvenor

SOURCE GCM Grosvenor

Related Links

http://www.gcmgrosvenor.com

