GCM Grosvenor Hires Matthew Rinklin to Join its Labor Impact Infrastructure Team

"Matt is widely respected in the infrastructure investing space and shares our firm's vision for impact infrastructure investing in partnership with organized labor," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. "Our Labor Impact strategy is an important growth area for our firm and is designed as a better way to execute infrastructure investing and have a positive effect on the labor community. We could not be happier to add someone of Matt's caliber and experience to the team."

Mr. Rinklin brings extensive infrastructure investing expertise, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Oaktree Capital Management. While at Oaktree, he was responsible for originating, executing and managing infrastructure investments. Previously, he was Vice President at Highstar Capital where he focused on investment opportunities in the energy, transportation and environmental services sectors. Over the course of his career, Mr. Rinklin has managed numerous investments that leveraged the benefits provided by unionized workforces, such as enhanced training, technical expertise and sound safety standards. In addition, he served on the boards of directors of private and public companies. Mr. Rinklin holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with more than $50 billion of assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. It is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide. GCM Grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

