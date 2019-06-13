GCM Grosvenor Hosts 16th Annual Consortium Conference And Highlights Continued Commitment To Increasing Its Allocation To Diverse Investment Managers

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, highlighted its plans to continue its support towards women and diverse managers during the firm's 16th annual Consortium conference. "The opportunity set, talent, and track records of the diverse manager community merit this investment," said Francis Idehen, GCM Grosvenor's Chief Operating Officer, during the conference's opening session. Consortium strives to further raise the visibility of diverse and women managers by bringing them together with institutional investors and consultants.

"GCM Grosvenor is committed to building upon our existing efforts in this area," added Idehen, noting that the firm expects to deploy more than $2 billion over the next three years to diverse investment managers across alternative strategies. "We continue to seek the best investments for our clients, and that includes identifying new and compelling opportunities that can be delivered by this broad universe of diverse managers," said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor's President. "Investing with these managers is also consistent with our firm's belief that diversity and inclusion are of critical importance both inside and outside our organization."

GCM Grosvenor has $5.7 billion in assets under management and cumulative commitments with diverse and women managers in more than 150 investments across hedge fund, private equity, infrastructure and real estate strategies. The firm made its first investment in a diverse investment manager in 2002.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with over $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. It is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

GCM Grosvenor has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

GCM Grosvenor has over $17 billion in assets under management and cumulative commitments with small, emerging and diverse managers. The platform is supported by an experienced team, wide network of contacts, and broad sourcing capabilities.

