GCM Grosvenor Named as a Founding Signatory of ILPA's Diversity in Action Initiative

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it is a Founding Signatory of the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) Diversity in Action initiative. In doing so, the firm reinforces its commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion as a firm and as a leader in the alternatives and private equity industry.

"Today's announcement not only reflects GCM Grosvenor's ongoing dedication to creating a more inclusive and equitable asset management industry, it also demonstrates the forward-thinking nature of ILPA and the other Founding Signatories," said Michael Sacks, GCM Grosvenor's Chairman and CEO.

The initiative's Founding Signatories include private equity General Partners and Limited Partners that are committing to specific actions to advance diversity and inclusion. These actions are part of a defined framework that covers areas such as talent management, investment management, and industry engagement.

"The Diversity in Action initiative aligns with our firm's longstanding core values and culture of inclusion, as well as our multi-decade focus on investing with firms owned and led by people of color and women," said Derek Jones, co-head of GCM Grosvenor's private equity diverse managers practice. "We are proud to be part of this program."

GCM Grosvenor has invested with firms owned and led by people of color and women since 2002, making over $7 billion in commitments over that period. The firm also hosts industry events that strive to connect underrepresented managers with growth capital and maintains many active, long-standing partnerships with professional organizations aimed at promoting diversity within the industry. Approximately 60% of GCM Grosvenor's staff are women or ethnically diverse, as is 40% of its executive management team.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $59 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com .

About ILPA

The Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA) engages, empowers, and connects limited partners to maximize their performance on an individual, institutional and collective basis. With 550+ member institutions representing over USD 2 trillion of private equity assets under management, ILPA is the only global organization dedicated exclusively to advancing the interests of LPs and their beneficiaries through best-in-class education, research, advocacy, and events. For more information, please visit www.ILPA.org.

