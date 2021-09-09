GCM Grosvenor Opens Office in Germany, Expanding Presence in Central Europe, and Hires Markus Koch as Executive Director to Lead German and Central European Business Development Efforts

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it is opening an office in Germany to serve and grow GCM Grosvenor's client base in central Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. The office will be located in Frankfurt and led by Markus Koch.

Markus has over 20 years of experience managing client relationships in Europe, most recently as a Managing Director in the Client Solutions group at Prime Capital in Frankfurt. Previously, he was Head of Risk Management Products Sales at UBS Investment Bank. At GCM Grosvenor, Markus will be dedicated to delivering the firm's alternative investment solutions to European investors.

"We are thrilled that Markus has joined our team," said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor President. "With Markus and a dedicated presence, we will be better able to meet the needs of investors in the region."

Koch is the fifth senior business development hire GCM Grosvenor has made since the beginning of the year and the second new office the firm has opened during that time. In addition to new offices in Germany and Canada, the firm recently launched GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions to serve the needs of insurance companies as they grow their allocations to alternative investment strategies.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $67 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of over 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

