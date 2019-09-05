GCM Grosvenor Receives Top Rating from PRI

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, announced today that it received the highest possible rating from the Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI") for the fourth year in a row. GCM Grosvenor received an A+ rating from the PRI for its approach to strategy and governance, and an A+ rating for its integration of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors in private equity manager selection, approval, and monitoring.

"This recognition from the PRI reflects our commitment to responsible practices in how we invest and run our business," said Jon Levin, GCM Grosvenor's President. "GCM Grosvenor is proud to be a signatory to the PRI and uphold its principles of responsible investing. We view ESG issues as key elements of investment return and risk mitigation and believe the consideration of these issues is an important aspect of our fiduciary responsibility to our clients. We also believe that investing responsibly, along with our other ESG initiatives, benefits our clients, our firm and employees, and the industry as a whole."

The PRI assessed GCM Grosvenor based on questionnaire responses on a range of ESG and responsible investing topics. The responses focused on the firm's responsible investment policy, which applies to how GCM Grosvenor develops and manages responsible investments for its clients, engages in PRI-related activities, shares knowledge within the industry, and educates its employees. Responses also highlighted how the firm helps advance the asset management industry by sponsoring, hosting and participating in events that promote responsible investing, and how it encourages better transparency and disclosure of responsible practices among investment managers.

GCM Grosvenor also stressed its decades-long commitment to community service in its responses to the PRI. "We like to say that giving back to our communities is in GCM Grosvenor's DNA; it really is part of who we are. We are honored to be recognized by the PRI as part of this rating, and in other ways," added Levin. In June, GCM Grosvenor was awarded the Civic Federation's Addams-Palmer Award for exemplary civic involvement by a Chicago institution.

About the PRI

The PRI is the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate, and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole.

For the full GCM Grosvenor PRI Transparency Report, visit www.unpri.org.

For the assessment methodology, visit http://bit.ly/2lRQcg1.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with over $55 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. It manages over $10 billion in ESG-related themes such as clean tech, global health, and diverse investment managers.

GCM Grosvenor is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide, and has offered alternative investment solutions since 1971. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul, serving a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors.

