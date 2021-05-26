GCOM Announces Acquisition of Qlarion

This is the perfect time for Qlarion and GCOM to merge. The acquisition coincides with a seismic shift in the role technology has played to deliver services during a time of unparalleled crisis, precipitated by COVID-19. GCOM's leadership understands that data is the critical next step to help governments make the best decisions for their constituents. Qlarion's comprehensive enterprise data analytics services and track record with state and local government make it a powerful addition to GCOM's suite of solutions.

"Liberating data will enable governments, at all levels, to make more informed decisions, creating better outcomes for their constituents," said Kamal Bherwani, CEO of GCOM. "Qlarion's analytics will amplify GCOM's mission to support our government partners to improve population well-being, promote equity, and drive economic growth."

Qlarion provides its customers with on the ground, real-time feedback, giving unprecedented visibility across government services and decision making. Qlarion designed the Commonwealth of Virginia's Framework for Addiction Analysis and Community Transformation (FAACT), a cross-agency data-sharing initiative that helps communities in the Commonwealth combat opioid addiction. In 2020, FAACT was expanded as a key part of Virginia's response to COVID-19 and was recently awarded a Best-In-Class GCN Innovation Award and a NASCIO State IT Recognition Award.

"We believe in the power of data to help transform government services and we are looking forward to having a broader reach as we join forces with GCOM," said Jake Bittner, President and CEO of Qlarion. "Both GCOM and Qlarion are committed to creating real, tangible value for our customers and we're excited to continue our pursuit of this shared goal."

In addition to serving as GCOM's data analytics arm, Qlarion's data analytics experts will work closely with GCOM's product team to inject analytics into the company's existing SaaS products, allowing customers to better quantify and understand the effect of their policies and programs.

GCOM's technology platforms are deployed across 22 states. The Qlarion acquisition supercharges GCOM's ability to support its state and local government clients by embedding analytics into its offerings to provide better visibility into the program outcomes. GCOM currently helps to support 2.7M mothers, infants, and children as part of the WIC program, and we are excited to offer additional insights to our partners to improve nutrition security for women and children.

Qlarion will continue to be operated by its existing management team as a separate business unit and maintain offices in Reston and Richmond, Virginia. Its customers will be served by the same team of data analytics professionals.

About GCOM:

GCOM delivers innovative solutions to state and local governments nationwide, with a focus on systems in health and human services, justice and public safety, licensing and regulatory markets. Combining the resources and capabilities of a large systems integrator with the agility and accessibility of a tight-knit and nimble team, GCOM offers state and local government leading-edge, scalable solutions to enhance operational performance and improve the constituent experience.

About Qlarion

Qlarion is a government innovation firm that develops data and analytics solutions for the public sector. Qlarion's solutions are designed to help its customers make better business decisions, enhance constituent engagement, reduce costs, and improve efficiency by using business intelligence and analytics to effectively manage, access, and understand information. Using its Imagine™ innovation framework, Qlarion works with clients to identify high-value use cases, design and implement data and analytics solutions, and establish Centers of Excellence that create lasting impact. To learn more, visit www.qlarion.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Sagewind Capital LLC:

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Since inception, Sagewind has made eight investments across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com

SOURCE GCOM