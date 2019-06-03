GCOM Software Acquires GANTECH, Expanding State and Local Market Presence

Acquisition brings market leadership position in Maryland state constituent services

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCOM Software LLC ("GCOM") announced today that it has acquired GANTECH, Inc. ("GANTECH"), a leading provider of consulting and technical services to the State of Maryland. GANTECH's talent and expertise augment GCOM's broad range of software capabilities and professional services focused on building, integrating and maintaining technology systems in the health and human services, public safety, licensing and permitting and cyber security markets, while expanding its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, GANTECH currently supports many government and education clients, including the four largest agencies in Maryland. The company serves its customers in the areas of IT systems management, application development, and overall project management.

"The addition of GANTECH brings critical managed service delivery experience to GCOM," said Kamal Bherwani, Chief Executive Officer of GCOM. "GANTECH's unmatched client knowledge, strong past performance, and long-standing customer relationships will fuel GCOM's growth in the Mid-Atlantic and other parts of the U.S., and strengthens our leadership in delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions to the state and local government market."

"GCOM's acquisition of GANTECH is another important step in the execution of our strategy of continuing to expand service offerings to our customers and grow our geographic presence," added Donna Morea, Chair of the GCOM Board of Directors. "GANTECH's market leading position in Maryland and customer-focused service align well with the business GCOM has built. We look forward to capitalizing on many attractive growth opportunities in the future."

GCOM is backed by Sagewind Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in New York City that invests in, and provides additional strategic, operating and financial support to companies with strong management teams in the government services, software, information technology, healthcare and business services sectors.

Steve Lefkowitz, Managing Partner of Sagewind Capital, added, "The acquisition of GANTECH builds on GCOM's considerable strengths in state and local constituent services and expands its market footprint. Under Kamal's leadership, the combined company is poised for significant growth in this evolving and competitive market."

About GCOM Software LLC

Founded in 2005, GCOM (gcomsoft.com) delivers innovative technology solutions to the public sector, with a focus on modernizing and consolidating legacy IT systems in the public health, human services, public safety, licensing and permitting and cyber security markets. GCOM has established an outstanding reputation as a business partner that helps clients improve operational performance using modern, scalable technology to facilitate systems integration while mitigating risk. Our diverse team of experts brings the know-how to maximize agency technology investments to deliver both tactical and strategic solutions to our clients' challenges.

