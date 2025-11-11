Gcore recognized for high-performance, scalable AI infrastructure with Silver medal in ClusterMAX™ 2.0 Rating

High position in industry's independent global benchmark underlines the company's reputation as a leading European provider

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore, the global AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Silver medal in the latest ClusterMAX™ 2.0 report, the industry's first independent benchmark for GPU cloud performance and scalability. The recognition places Gcore at the forefront of the AI industry as a top provider of high-performance, sovereign, and developer-friendly AI cloud services.



ClusterMAX™ 2.0, evaluated 84 providers across 10 key criteria, including security, orchestration, storage, and networking. Gcore earned a Silver rating, confirming the strength of its high-performance GPU network and AI-ready cloud architecture that spans edge, hybrid, and sovereign deployments.



SemiAnalysis highlighted that "Gcore's platform is strong, and one of the best purely self-service offerings for Kubernetes. The console includes all the enterprise goodies with PCI DSS compliance and a global datacenter footprint." They underscore "a balance of usability and strong underlying hardware performance."



Seva Vayner, Product Director, Edge Cloud and AI at Gcore, said: "ClusterMAX™ benchmarks confirm what our customers experience every day: Gcore delivers high-performance GPU infrastructure with serious operational efficiency. Our Silver rating reflects the progress we've made in building a truly global AI cloud that combines high-performance GPU resources, edge proximity, and sovereign deployment options. We're committed to continuous optimization, empowering customers to train and deploy AI workloads efficiently, securely, and wherever they need them."



Gcore offers a comprehensive AI product suite, including private and public AI offerings. Public Gcore AI Сloud covers everything from metal to model for both training and inference. The company also provides private software and services such as AI Cloud Stack, which transforms raw GPU resources into enterprise-grade AI cloud offering and Everywhere AI for 3-click AI training and inference across any environments. Telcos and new market entrants expand into the cloud space, they can leverage Gcore's robust independently validated performance to deliver hyperscaler-grade AI infrastructure under their own brand.

Gcore awarded ClusterMAX Silver

About Gcore

Gcore is a global provider of infrastructure and software solutions for AI, cloud, network, and security, headquartered in Luxembourg. Operating its own sovereign infrastructure across six continents, Gcore delivers reliable, ultra-low latency performance for enterprises and service providers. Its AI-native cloud stack enables organizations to build, train, and scale AI models seamlessly across public, private, and hybrid environments, while integrating AI, compute, networking, and security into a single platform for mission-critical workloads. Learn more at gcore.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819933/Gcore_awarded_ClusterMAX_Silver.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819932/Gcore_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Gcore