GCP Summit: An Unmatched Opportunity for Pricing and Acquisition Professionals

"This conference is uniquely designed to bring government and industry together," said Al Boykin, president and CEO of PACE, LLC, a sponsor of the event. "The exciting thing is the Summit keeps expanding the federal sector. It's important that we all learn together: whether you're federal, whether you're industry, whether you're a non-profit. We can create some tremendous things when we come together as one."

This year's confirmed speakers include:

Shay Assad , Director of Defense Pricing, Defense Procurement & Acquisition Policy (DPAP);

Director of Defense Pricing, Defense Procurement & Acquisition Policy (DPAP); George Barbic , Director of Estimating, Program Assessment & Evaluation, Lockheed Martin Corporation;

Director of Estimating, Program Assessment & Evaluation, Lockheed Martin Corporation; Steve Bizier , Director of Contracts, F-35 Joint strike Fight (JSF) Program Office

Director of Contracts, F-35 Joint strike Fight (JSF) Program Office Kimberly Rupert , Senior Vice President, Contracts Pricing, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

The event will feature more than 50 experts from the field of pricing, proposal management, and acquisition presenting over 25 educational sessions, multiple networking events, and much more. To learn more about this year's event and see the full list of speakers, visit www.gcpsummit.com.

About the Government Contract Pricing Summit:

The Government Contract Pricing Summit is a one-of-a-kind pricing event for pricing, procurement, and acquisition professionals. Individuals from the federal government and industry come together for networking and training, applicable for all career levels. The Summit is dedicated to the growth of pricing and acquisition strategies to better serve both sides of the federal acquisition equation worldwide. The GCP Summit strives to serve and inform the profession it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.gcpsummit.com/.

Contact name: Holly DeHesa

Contact phone: 951.693.0440

Contact E-mail: hdehesa@gcpsummit.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcp-summit-an-unmatched-opportunity-for-pricing-and-acquisition-professionals-300638473.html

SOURCE Government Contract Pricing Summit

Related Links

https://www.gcpsummit.com

