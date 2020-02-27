GCR Honored as City of Houston's 'Prime Contractor of the Year'

"GCR is honored to receive the City of Houston Professional Services Prime Contractor of the Year Award, and we sincerely thank Mayor Turner and the Office of Business Opportunity Advisory Board for this recognition," said Tim Walsh, GCR's President of Critical Infrastructure. "GCR shares their commitment to maximizing opportunities for MSWBE firms. The specialized skills and capabilities they provide has been critical to our success."

The Champion of Diversity Awards honor those that have exemplified the Houston Office of Business Opportunity's mission of "cultivating a competitive and diverse economic environment in the City of Houston by promoting the success of small businesses and developing Houston's workforce with special emphasis on historically underutilized businesses and disenfranchised individuals."

To accomplish a broad range of goals for Houston, GCR has partnered with more than a dozen MWSBE firms.

"GCR's core competency is in software development, and we supplement our capabilities with local MWSBE firms that broaden and enhance our solutions and services," said Walsh.

A case in point is the design, development, and manufacture of Automated Passport Control kiosks to facilitate international passenger arrivals at both Hobby and Intercontinental airports. GCR worked with the City, federal partners, and a local MWSBE firm to deploy the kiosks and, ultimately, improve the passenger experience.

In addition to the Houston Airport System, GCR provides software solutions to over 100 airports throughout the U.S. through its Airport business unit. With best-in-class software like the AirportIQ suite, GCR designs solutions that make airports more efficient, profitable, and secure.

GCR improves, expedites, and digitally transforms public sector offerings in the areas of grants management, critical infrastructure, land and facilities management, elections, and government business services. Together with its subsidiaries, PCC Technology Inc. and MB3 , GCR is recognized as one of the top government technology and service providers in the country, and its client base extends from the aviation market to a broad array of public sector clients at the federal, state, and local level.

