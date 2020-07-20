GCR, PCC, and MB3 Rebrand as Civix

NEW ORLEANS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCR Inc. , a leading public sector software and services firm, announced today that it and its subsidiaries, PCC Technology, Inc. and MB3 , have rebranded as Civix . The new singular corporate identity embodies the companies' shared mission to transform the public sector as well as their broad range of capabilities across industries.

"Over the course of decades, our company has evolved, and now it's time for our brand to better reflect the full breadth of who we are and what we do," said Tom Amburgey , the CEO of Civix. "We ultimately chose the name Civix because it represents our civic commitment to enabling public sector transformation."

A nationally-recognized innovation technology leader, Amburgey took the helm last year and has been the driving force behind rapid, significant strategic improvements that include establishing a single corporate mission, culture, and identity; hiring a wave of talent; and creating a Center of Excellence for software development, among others.

Founded in 1979, the company has grown into a full-service firm that serves a broad range of public sector clients, including state and local governments, airports, transit authorities, and power plants, among others. Today, Civix provides software to over 100 airports and 90 percent of U.S. nuclear power plants as well as solutions that manage records for more than 25 percent of U.S. registered voters, business services for nearly half of the country's Secretaries of State, and hundreds of billions of dollars in federal grants. The company's technology products are backed by a deep bench of leading subject matter experts across a range of areas, including airport operations, information technology, disaster recovery, and community planning.

In recent years, the company has expanded its public sector offerings through strategic acquisitions of three companies with strong legacies and market share: PCC Technology, Inc., MB3, and Quest Information Systems.

With a growing team of some 400 professionals located across offices that span six U.S. states (CT, FL, IN, LA, OH, and VA) as well as Monterrey, Mexico and Ontario, Canada, Civix is now organized into three discrete business units: Transportation, Government, and Grants.

With implementations across 33 states, Civix Government, formerly known as PCC, is a leading provider of software for state and local governments and the premier provider of solutions for Secretaries of State. This year, the business unit named a new president, Mike Wons, hired new vice presidents of development and of IT security, added dozens of developers and engineers, and revamped its client success team. Earlier this month, it opened a new Center of Excellence that will serve as a centralized hub for innovation in GovTech.

"We are entering a new era of technological advancement, and Civix will lead the way in reimagining how governments serve constituents and businesses," said Wons. "We are laser-focused on developing a common industry platform that uses advanced technology to provide a modern, simpler user experience."

Civix also leads in the transportation industry as a provider of solutions that make airports and transit systems more efficient, profitable, and secure. Civix Transportation's team of former industry executives, developers, and systems architects serve the Federal Aviation Administration, state aeronautics departments, and more than 100 individual airports worldwide, including the Houston Airport System, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, John F. Kennedy International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport, as well as a number of transit agencies.

"No one knows the aviation industry like our team, and we're continuing to expand and apply that knowledge in adjoining areas, as we have with transit systems," said Tim Walsh, the president of Civix Transportation. "Our rebrand to Civix is emblematic of the alignment that has taken place to connect technologies and experts across fields to tackle the biggest challenges and drive innovation. The sky's the limit."

Civix Grants provides a powerful suite of technology products augmented by a talented multidisciplinary team specializing in grants management and compliance as well as policy, planning and analytics. As former state government grant and program administrators, best-in-class workflow developers, and planning experts, they bring experience, lessons learned, and best practices from administering and implementing over $200 billion in federal grants on behalf of communities across the country.

"Communities turn to us in the aftermath of disasters to help them overcome devastation and transition to rebuilding, recovery, and opportunity," said Angele Romig, the president of Civix Grants. "We take our commitment to them to heart, and as Civix, we are expanding and strengthening the products and services that sustain and empower governments."

Folded into this business unit is the company formerly known as MB3, which provides the only comprehensive grant management system designed specifically for State Emergency Management agencies. It manages tens of billions of dollars and has been used by states across the U.S. in some of the largest disasters in recent history including Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Katrina.

"Our evolution to Civix is a major leap forward that positions us for greater impact in the communities we serve," said Matt Blakely, the CTO of Civix who founded and was CEO of MB3. "The name change reflects our business units coming together to form one organization with a common mission, culture, and standard of operation."

Several of the company's industry leading software solutions, such as AirportIQ, ElectionNet, and EMGrantsPro, will also undergo name changes while maintaining the same or seeing improved levels of functionality and quality.

Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with HKW's collaborative approach, providing support by contributing essential resources, knowledge, and strategic insights.

More information on Civix and its products and services can be found at gocivix.com.

