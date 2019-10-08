GCR Welcomes New CEO

Prior to joining GCR, Amburgey served as General Manager, Public Administration at CentralSquare Technologies, where he led the business unit focused on providing software and services to over 3,000 local government agencies across North America. While at CentralSquare, Amburgey led several mergers and acquisitions and spearheaded the company-wide transformation of legacy products to a new and robust SaaS delivery platform. He has been recognized nationally as an innovative technology leader and has spoken internationally on many government technology topics.

"Tom's track record in the government technology space is such an asset," said Mike Foisy, Chairman of GCR's Board of Directors. "He understands our mission of creating technologies that improve government agency processes and enhance the citizen's experience. The Board and I are confident that Tom's leadership is exactly what GCR needs."

"I am excited to join GCR as CEO," said Amburgey. "My professional life has been shaped by a personal mission to leave the world better than I found it. I've used technology and public service as conduits for that change and at GCR, I look forward to continuing the mission to help governments and their constituents achieve more with less as budgets remain lean and public demand continues to grow."

Amburgey has a B.S. in Organizational Management from Palm Beach Atlantic University and an MBA from the University of Florida. He is a native of Florida where he resides with his wife, Kathy. They are incredibly proud of their three adult children who have all chosen similarly public careers in law, the U.S. Navy, and professional baseball!

About GCR

GCR improves, expedites, and digitally transforms public sector offerings in the areas of grants management, critical infrastructure, land and facilities management, elections, and government business services. Together with its subsidiaries, PCC Technology Inc. and MB3, GCR is recognized as one of the top government technology and service providers in the country.

