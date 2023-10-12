SHARE Mobility and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) announce the launch of the ConnectWorks program for the Aerozone Alliance Region

CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHARE Mobility and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) are pleased to announce the launch of the ConnectWorks program for the Aerozone Alliance Region starting on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Transportation is a leading barrier to employment, and the ConnectWorks program is designed to bridge the gap between bus stops and workplaces for the modern commuter. Beginning October 16, 2023, SHARE Mobility will offer rides from GCRTA's Brookpark station directly to job locations within the Aerozone Alliance Region.

GCRTA Introduces New Microtransit Service Targeted for the Aerozone Alliance Region

"The ConnectWorks program, operated by SHARE Mobility, is a transit access strategy designed to eliminate the challenges of the first-mile last-mile dilemma," said GCRTA General Manager and CEO, India L. Birdsong Terry. "We are excited to team-up again with SHARE Mobility in expanding the program to connect people to workforce and economic development opportunities in the Aerozone Alliance region."

Key Details of ConnectWorks:

Service Availability: Rides can be booked on-demand from 7 am to 6 PM , Monday to Friday.Rides are available anytime GCRTA service operates when scheduling 12 hours in advance.

Rides can be booked on-demand from , Monday to Friday.Rides are available anytime GCRTA service operates when scheduling 12 hours in advance. Company Participation: Companies can sign up to provide rides as an employee benefit for as low as $3 /month per employee. Companies can register at https://go.sharemobility.com/aerozone or contact [email protected] for more information.

Companies can sign up to provide rides as an employee benefit for as low as /month per employee. Companies can register at or contact for more information. Booking: Commuters can book their rides via the GCRTA ConnectWorks web-app. Riders will be invited by participating employers or they can sign up at rta.sharemobility.com/

Commuters can book their rides via the GCRTA ConnectWorks web-app. Riders will be invited by participating employers or they can sign up at rta.sharemobility.com/ Routes & Service Area: The service will be available in the Aerozone district surrounding the CLE airport. A map of the Aerozone is included ConnectWorks is also available in Solon and Bedford Heights .

The service will be available in the Aerozone district surrounding the CLE airport. A map of the Aerozone is included ConnectWorks is also available in and . Payment: Rides cost $2.50 per trip and are charged via credit card to riders. For participating companies, they are invoiced at the end of each month for rides taken.

Rides cost per trip and are charged via credit card to riders. For participating companies, they are invoiced at the end of each month for rides taken. After hours emergency rides home – now with Uber: Uber is providing $10,000 in ride vouchers to support unexpected transportation issues in the Aerozone Alliance region.

Employers can sign up to provide ConnectWorks as a benefit, including a subscription option to reduce the cost of rides. For employers that are hiring and working to improve employee retention, ConnectWorks offers a new benefit that helps more employees access and keep jobs in the Aerozone.

Hrishue Mahala, Executive Director of the Aerozone Alliance said, "At the Aerozone, we are striving to eliminate any barrier that prevents our local businesses from growing and thriving. Given that access to the workforce continues to be one of these critical business growth challenges, we are very enthusiastic to implement the ConnectWorks solution to help enhance the public transit option for our local workers."

Regarding the benefit to the community, Brook Park's Commissioner of Economic Development Paul Marnecheck said, "I am excited to work with SHARE Mobility and The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on transportation solutions that will allow Brook Park to remain a premier community for businesses of all sizes and industries."

ConnectWorks aims to simplify daily commuting for individuals who require an efficient means of transportation from their bus drop-off points to their places of work. By offering this service at a fixed rate of $3, ConnectWorks ensures predictability in costs, making daily commute planning easier and more economical.

For more information about ConnectWorks or to schedule an interview, please contact: Ryan McManus, CEO at SHARE Mobility, Email: [email protected]

About Greater Cleveland RTA:

GCRTA was formed in 1975 with the mission of providing public transit services to the 59 communities and 1.2 million residents of Cuyahoga County. As the largest public transit agency in the State of Ohio, GCRTA's service options include bus, BRT, trolley, paratransit and three rail lines. GCRTA makes connections that empower individuals, neighborhoods, and communities to rise.

Contact: Ryan McManus

SHARE Mobility Founder & CEO

614-749-9084

rta @ridewithshare.com

Contact: Robert Fleig

GCRTA Public Information Officer

216-356-3016

[email protected]

About SHARE Mobility

SHARE Mobility is the national leader in rural and suburban transportation solutions for employee commutes and municipality transit programs. SHARE provides software, managed services, and transit analytics to businesses and cities outside of major metros – filling a critical rural transportation gap. Offering access to a national network of mobility operation partners, organizations can also plan and launch a customized route solution with vehicle and driver solutions or retain their own in-house. From launch in 2016, SHARE has safely transported riders two million miles to their destinations on new and efficient transit routes throughout rural and suburban America. For more information, please visit SHAREmobility.com

Press Contact:

Brandon Nehrkorn, 833-742-7333, https://www.sharemobility.com

SOURCE SHARE Mobility