GCS Fibers Announces Launch of Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign

GCS is seeking to raise $3.5 million to expand operations and build as many as 100 facilities in the U.S. and across the world. Upon a successful campaign, GCS will be able to resume operations within three months of funding and generate monthly profits of $5M. The Indiegogo campaign is found here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/gcs-fibers-innovation-that-preserves-the-planet#/

Each factory can process as much as one million tons of coal ash each year while employing emissions capture technology to reduce greenhouse gases and ensure the smallest possible adverse impact on the environment. The factories convert coal ash into six base fibers at a nearly 1:1 ratio of coal ash to mineral fiber in terms of weight. This represents a significant breakthrough in the ability of the utilities industry to responsibly manage and dispose of high volumes of coal ash without producing toxic waste discharges. GCS enables utility companies to save money on coal ash management and pass these savings on to consumers. Also, they can reclaim land parcels formerly used for coal ash landfills/ponds.

About GCS Fibers:

GCS Fibers is an eco-friendly manufacturing company that repurposes coal ash into high-quality mineral fiber or pulp products. GCS can convert millions of tons of toxic coal ash (fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag, wet or dry) each year into 6 base mineral fibers yielding end-products such as paper, brake pads, textiles, building insulation, rubber and plastics, and carbon fiber precursors. All the while creating jobs, cleaning up the harmful effects of coal ash, and helping the environment. Learn more by visiting https://www.gcsfibers.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcs-fibers-llc/

