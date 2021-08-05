GCS Fibers Selects VARCom Solutions as Public Relations Agency of Record

GCS Fibers, a environmental manufacturer repurposing coal ash, selects VARCom Solutions as its public relations agency Tweet this

An environmental crisis is looming, endangering people, plants, and animals. There are over 3 billion tons of coal ash in landfills and ponds across the U.S. and over one million tons generated each year primarily from electric companies. Consumers end up paying for coal ash management in their utility bills and are exposed to community health risks.

GCS' patented technology can repurpose tons of coal ash into six base mineral fibers at a nearly 1:1 ratio of coal ash to mineral fiber. GCS' mineral fibers are used to manufacture various products including automobile parts, clothing, construction materials, paper, plastic, and rubber products—all without producing measurable air emissions or toxic waste discharges.

GCS is currently accepting qualified investors as they position themselves for significant growth.

"We are thrilled to kick off our partnership with VARCom as we tell everyone about our innovative technology and our zeal to help save the planet," stated Ato Andoh, GCS' CEO. He added, "GCS is ready to make a significant positive impact and with VARCom's experience, capabilities and reputation, we are confident in our ability to solidify our position in the industry."

About GCS Fibers:

GCS Fibers is an eco-friendly manufacturing company that repurposes coal ash into high-quality mineral fiber or pulp products. GCS can convert millions of tons of toxic coal ash (fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag, wet or dry) each year into 6 base mineral fibers yielding end-products such as paper, brake pads, textiles, building insulation, rubber and plastics, and carbon fiber precursors. All the while creating jobs, cleaning up the harmful effects of coal ash, and helping the environment. Learn more by visiting https://www.gcsfibers.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/gcs-fibers-llc/

About VARCom Solutions:

VARCom Solutions is an award-winning, nationally recognized, full-service marketing communications and professional services firm. Please visit http://www.varcom.com.

