GCS, Inc. Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GCS, Inc. today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). GCS, Inc.'s Sentinel ESS interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system and leverages existing customer systems to provide a single sign-on, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capability with Role Based Access Control (RBAC), Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) or Behavior Based Access Control (BBAC) to provide continuous monitoring that protects valuable customer systems and data.

"GCS, Inc. has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of the Sentinel ESS interface to the OnGuard platform. With Sentinel ESS, customers have the capability to monitor insider threats," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."

"OnGuard system customers can now utilize Sentinel ESS to increase their security posture by leveraging the data collected from OnGuard badge events into and out of buildings, data centers, offices, vaults, and other special access areas to alert customers of potential insider threats as they occur," stated Jim Osborn, Chief Executive Officer at GCS, Inc.

Sentinel ESS was initially developed for the Intelligence Community CIO to provide a transparent Multi-Factor Authentication capability with Geo Location and provide RBAC, ABAC and BBAC features. With Sentinel ESS, customers can control where and when systems are accessed, machine learning capabilities that generate "hit" lists to identify suspicious behavior for continuous monitoring and provide critical data to perform cyber forensics when systems are compromised.

About GCS, Inc.

GCS, Inc. is a small business that provides IT solutions to the United States Intelligence Community. GCS, Inc. specializes in Cyber Security, Custom Software Solutions, Requirements Management, and Program Management services.

For more information, contact:

Jim Osborn Mike Brasseur Chief Executive Officer President GCS, Inc. GCS, Inc. 1.240.399.4195 1.703.283.2853 SentinelESS@globalconsvc.com SentinelESS@globalconsvc.com

SOURCE Global Consulting Services, Inc.